OU Children's Hospital sees spike in common children's respiratory infection, urges anyone over 12 to get vaccinated

As hospital beds become scarcer in the midwest due to the COVID-19 Delta variant, a different virus is swarming OU Children’s Hospital.
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection, or RSV, is a common respiratory infection found in children. The CDC says most people will encounter the infection at least once before they’re two years old. OU Children’s Hospital Medical Director Dr. Cameron Mantor said the virus normally has its highest rates of infection in the winter, but this year June and July have seen a sharp spike.
The Children’s Hospital has about 260 pediatric beds in total, but only three house COVID-19 patients, Mantor said. While RSV has been around longer than COVID-19, Mantor said parents should be especially cautious with the COVID-19 Delta variant posing an additional threat
“If your kids are sick, don’t let them go play with other kids,” Mantor said. “We have a great concern because in a couple of weeks all the kids are going back to school, and in a situation where our state government has prevented schools from proactively masking … that’s a big concern of ours.”
RSV is more alarming in babies than anyone else, said Dr. Donna Tyungu, a Pediatric Infectious Diseases doctor at OU’s Children’s Hospital. The illness is like a cold for children older than two or three years,but highly problematic for babies younger than two and immunocompromised patients.
“For babies or neonates (newborn children), it’s a much more serious illness because their nasal canals are so much smaller and RSV can cause a lot of mucus and respiratory distress and pneumonia in these younger populations,” Tyungu said.
Although OU’s Children’s Hospital isn’t seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases in children, those eligible should get vaccinated to protect people who can’t get the vaccine yet and to prevent hospitalization. Mantor said hospital teams are meeting multiple times a day to work on bed management with a goal to discharge children who can be cared for at home.
“There are times we’re holding patients in our emergency room who need ICU beds and at times we’re on divert and have to shift kids to other facilities who might be able to take care of sick kids and occasionally they’ve had to go out of state,” Mantor said.
Mantor said he encourages anyone over 12 years old to get the vaccine because he expects it will take time for the FDA to approve the vaccine in children under 12. He said he also hopes parents will encourage their children to wear masks to school this fall despite the absence of a state mandate.
Tyungu said she’s concerned with the number of people refusing to get the vaccine and she’s seeing more anti-vaccine adults come in with sick children than ever before.
“The best way to keep all of our unvaccinated population safe is to have as many of our adults who are taking care of those kiddos, or who are around those kiddos, and anyone 12 and older to get … vaccinated because that is what ultimately will stop the spread of the virus,” Tyungu said.
As an infectious disease doctor, Tyungu said she’s worked with multiple different viruses including the Ebola outbreak in 2014. She said Ebola was an incredibly scary virus to her because of how easily transmissible the virus was.
Tyungu said when you don’t have any immunity against an infection, it will get into the brain and into all of your organs.
“We have pathologic evidence of people who’ve had autopsies afterwards and you can find the coronavirus in the heart muscle, in the brain and in tissues where you wouldn’t expect it,” Tyungu said.
Tyungu said if a person’s body doesn’t know the virus entering the body, the virus is going to move much quicker through the body to attack the organs. She said the vaccine makes COVID-19 preventable but also manageable in the instance a person still gets the virus.
“COVID-19, I think ranks way up there (with Ebola) because most people don’t have an epigenetic history with this virus,” Tyungu said. “Now those who’ve been infected before, their immune systems have some history with this virus and those of us who’ve been vaccinated, our immune systems have some history with this virus. But when your immune system doesn’t have any knowledge whatsoever of the virus, this is the type of thing that is just able to move very quickly through the body.”
Tyungu said she encourages everyone who can get vaccinated, to get vaccinated but that she knows people have different levels of understanding the vaccine’s science, so her emphasis is to be patient with people who are against the virus. She said she goes through the risks and the positive outcomes of the vaccine with hesitant patients in an effort to get more Oklahomans vaccinated.
“As a physician, as a scientist, as a Christian, that child needs vaccines to protect them from everyday things and it’s absolutely heartbreaking when you run into a parent who is completely anti vaccine but all you can do is stay calm, tell them the risks and explain everything as best you can,” Tyungu said. “It’s draining, but we can’t give up on our patients.”
