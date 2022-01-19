OU Chief COVID Officer stresses safety of vaccines, rapid test reliability amid high community transmission

OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler emphasized the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and reliability of take-home rapid antigen tests in his Wednesday livestream.
According to The New York Times, Oklahoma now ranks 14th in the nation for most COVID-19 cases per 100,000. The CDC website ranks Oklahoma at 7th in seven-day case rate per 100,000 with about 1,850 cases. On Jan. 19, 10,001 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Oklahoma, with up to 17,102 people in the hospital, Bratzler said.
The CDC community transmission map shows Oklahoma is at high community transmission, and Braztler said he encourages everyone to wear masks while indoors to slow the spread of the virus.
The Daily reached out to a university spokesperson to ask what OU’s next steps for COVID-19 protocols would be if cases continued to rise beyond the university’s current two week mask mandate. The spokesperson wrote that the university will continue to monitor all three of its campuses and cases across the state. They also wrote that OU’s only plan past the current two-week mandate is to return to its Fall 2021 masking guidelines on Feb. 1, pending additional guidance.
Bratzler said he knows some people choose to not get their vaccines based on associated side effects. He said some individuals may experience adverse side effects because they expect it, not because they are there.
Bratzler highlighted a 1996 influenza vaccine research study and a COVID-19 vaccine research study published Jan. 18, 2022, where individuals in controlled groups were either given a placebo shot or the actual vaccination. Both studies pointed to similiar rates of adverse effects in patients that received placebo shots and vaccination.
Another study Bratzler mentioned consisted of 6.4 million vaccinated individuals who received their COVID-19 and 4.6 million demographically-similar unvaccinated persons. In this study, Bratzler said there was no increase in mortality in the people who got vaccinated versus those who did not in non-COVID deaths.
Regardless of vaccination status, Bratzler said all positive tests, including false positives, must be taken seriously.
“With about 84 to 86 percent confidence, if you do a rapid antigen test and it comes back positive, we’re pretty sure you have COVID,” Bratzler said. “You have to consider yourself infectious.”
