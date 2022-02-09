OU Chief COVID Officer notes vaccine reliability since December 2020, recommends efforts to mitigate spread

OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler stressed the reliability of the original December 2020 COVID-19 vaccines and recommended mitigation techniques for Oklahoma’s future during his livestream on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the New York Times, Oklahoma ranks 29th in the nation in cases per 100,000 people with 70 cases per 100,000 as of Feb. 9. However, Bratzler said Oklahoma still hasn’t matched the Delta peak numbers of 66 new cases per 100,000 population per day.
Bratzler said hospitalizations have also decreased, but he said he fears the drop in cases is due to the winter storm causing a lag in reporting, not because cases are actually going down.
“If you look at the three-day rolling average, and the seven-day rolling average, remember when we first started the pandemic, we were told to look at the 14-day trend,” Bratzler said. “Both of those are like Olympic ski slopes coming down very dramatically in terms of new cases per day.”
The 10 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally, with the United States’ administering over 544 million doses, Bratzler said, highlights how safe and reliable the original vaccine is.
“The same vaccines are exactly the same, nothing has changed or emerged (after the) emergency use authorization (of the Pfizer vaccine) in December 2020,” Bratzler said. “Those same vaccines remain incredibly effective at preventing the severe complications of COVID-19.”
He said one study involving ten different states and 383 emergency rooms and urgent care centers found the booster dose remained 94 percent and 82 percent effective against the Delta and Omicron variants respectively. Bratzler shared another two-month long study from Los Angeles County, which reflected similar results.
Although Bratzler said it’s too early to relax about falling COVID-19 cases, he said his priority for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Oklahoma in the future will be through continuing to encourage masking indoors, vaccinations and booster doses.
He said vaccines not only reduce cases, but also ensure people don’t end up in the hospital, citing the studies he discussed as evidence.
“(Vaccines are) not 100 percent, (as) there are some people who the vaccines won’t help because of their underlying medical conditions,” Braztler said. “But, I still think it is by far the most important thing we can do to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.