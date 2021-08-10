OU Chief COVID Officer encourages students to 'vax and mask' after OU suspends free COVID-19 testing as cases rise

OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said the university can no longer provide free COVID-19 testing, despite a continued uptick in delta variant cases, but incentives to promote and distribute vaccinations in Norman are being planned.
The cost of testing was previously covered by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, using federal funds through the Oklahoma State Department of Health, according to an email from an OU spokesperson.
Last year, Bratzler said this federal funding allowed OU to provide free tests across campus, but now that the CARES Act no longer funds free COVID-19 testing, Goddard Health Center can no longer provide free COVID-19 tests.
The university will provide free BinaxNOW antigen surveillance tests during move-in for students who have recently traveled internationally and/or domestically, according to the email. All other students or community members can obtain a COVID-19 test at OU Health Services for a fee that may fully or partially cover the cost of the test.
The cost of COVID-19 testing will be based on whether the test is polymerase chain reaction or antigen, according to a May 28 statement from OU Health Services. Patients are also encouraged to call ahead to make an appointment when coming in for a test.
To keep track of in-class infections and cases of COVID-19 on and off-campus, Bratzler said OU will be encouraging students to use the “Healthy Together” app that was built by the state health department, allowing users to report symptoms or a positive test to Goddard.
Braztler said vaccinated individuals may share their status with others, but an individual’s medical record cannot be disclosed to anyone but authorized persons according to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. However, if a positive COVID-19 test is received at Goddard, they must report it to the state health department according to state law.
“You can't avoid that,” Bratzler said. “That state law that requires them to report it. It's a reportable disease, just like meningitis is a reportable disease. You can't tell them ‘Don't tell the health department,’ you can't. They will be violating law if they don't.”
Oklahoma saw 11,387 new cases of COVID-19 July 29 through Aug. 4 according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. With the quickly approaching return to the school year and a rise in the delta variant — which causes infected individuals to carry 1,000-1,200 times more virus than a regular COVID-19 case — Bratzler said the best way to keep hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases to a minimum is to get vaccinated.
“The good news is, if you're fully vaccinated, your immune system has a jumpstart and you're much, much less likely to end up in a hospital (having) a complication and even death from COVID-19,” Bratzler said.
During the summer, various entities across Oklahoma, including the Cherokee Nation, have encouraged vaccinations with incentives. The Cherokee Nation’s Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed an executive order, active on May 25, to incentivize the COVID-19 vaccine with $300 checks to government and tribal business employees.
This incentive boosted vaccination rates in Cherokee Nation government workers from 30 to 70 percent, according to a July 16 Oklahoma City Fox 25 article.
OU Health Services are hosting several free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students, faculty and staff for the next few weeks, according to an Aug. 6 email from the university.
Vaccine clinics will be available during move-in from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Aug. 10-12 at the Couch Center Storm Shelter, according to the email. Clinics will be available during Camp Crimson from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Aug. 16-20 at Goddard Health Center.
A mobile RV vaccine clinic will also be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday Aug. 23-27 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday on the South Oval.
Individuals who use these clinics must bring a photo ID, wear a face mask and, if receiving a second vaccine dose, must bring a COVID-19 vaccination record card, according to the email. They are also encouraged to bring a health insurance card, if they have one.
Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at all locations except the Mobile RV vaccine clinic, where only Pfizer will be available, according to the email.
OU students should also “stay tuned” for upcoming incentives to get vaccinated, Bratzler said.
“Vax and mask. By far, that's, that's the way we protect ourselves,” Bratzler said.
