 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Chief COVID Officer discusses declining case counts, encourages pregnant individuals to get vaccinated

  • Updated
  • 0
dr.bratzler

OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler speaks during a Feb. 16 OU Health livestream. 

 Screenshot via OU Health YouTube page

OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler discussed dropping case counts and the effects of vaccines on pregnant individuals during his livestream Wednesday afternoon.

Oklahoma is ranked 31st in the nation, with a daily COVID-19 case count of 39 positive cases per 100,000, according to the New York Times. Bratzler said the state peaked at over 300 about a month ago, creating a 90 percent decrease in the number of new cases per day, which he said is “really good news.” The seven-day rolling average for new cases reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health has also started to drop from weeks previous.

“The seven-day average (over the past two weeks) has started to plateau,” Bratzler said. “We’re staying right in that 1,500 to 1,600 cases per day (range), and we’ll see if it continues to come down.”

Hospitalizations have also come down, Bratzler said, dropping 48 percent from last month’s peak. He said Oklahoma will most likely continue to see some counties with lower rates of transmission going forward, as seen on the CDC transmission map.

Bratzler said OU Health has seen some cases come through with poor outcomes, specifically involving pregnant females. He said COVID-19 and pregnancy don’t mix, as the disease can have “substantial implications” for the mother and child, and encourages pregnant individuals to receive their vaccinations.

“The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Society for Fetal and Maternal Fetal Medicine and the CDC all strongly recommend that pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccines,” Bratzler said. “There is no study that shows any impact on fertility with the COVID vaccines.”

Tags

Kaly Phan is a journalism sophomore and junior news reporter at The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments