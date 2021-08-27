OU Chief COVID Officer addresses changes in health insurance policies as hospitalization rates continue to rise

As Oklahoma’s daily average of COVID-19 hospitalizations surpasses 1,600, as of Aug. 26, health insurance companies nationwide are dropping copays and additional payments associated with COVID-19 hospitalization, OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said in a Thursday COVID-19 update.
Bratzler cited a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Peterson Foundation, which found that unvaccinated COVID-19 hospitalizations cost the U.S. health system $2.3 billion in June and July.
The study also found that 72 percent of the largest insurers are no longer waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment. By the end of October, another 10 percent of insurers are phasing out waivers.
“If you get COVID-19 and end up in the hospital, don’t be surprised if you’re fully responsible for copays and deductibles,” Bratzler said. “Many private insurance companies are dropping that exemption.”
In the last 30 days, there have been 2,809 COVID-19 hospital admissions, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report. According to the report, 93.3 percent of the individuals hospitalized were unvaccinated.
On Aug. 10, the Food and Drug Administration announced emergency use authorization for casirivimab imdevimab monoclonal antibody therapy for post-exposure prophylaxis, or infection prevention after exposure to the virus, for COVID-19 for people ages 12 and older who are at risk for progression to severe COVID-19.
Casirivimab imdevimab, or REGEN-COV, is an investigational medicine used in high-risk adults and adolescents, according to the FDA. Bratzler said high-risk patients who have been exposed to somebody with COVID-19 that haven’t even tested positive qualify for monoclonal antibodies.
REGEN-COV consists of the monoclonal antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, administered together, according to the FDA. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful viruses like COVID-19
In a study conducted by the New England Journal of Medicine on outpatients with COVID-19, the use of monoclonal antibodies was proved to reduce hospitalization or death by 70 percent by rapidly reducing viral load and shortening the duration of symptoms.
As of Wednesday, Oklahoma ranked 13th in the nation for new COVID-19 cases, according to The New York Times. Today, 4,152 new cases were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The seven-day rolling average is up to 2,507 cases a day. Due to the sudden spike, Bratzler said there may have been a delay in reporting cases.
According to OU’s COVID-19 Dashboard, 26 on-campus cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. Having administered 86 tests, 30.23 percent of tests have been positive.
With 2,412 active cases in Tulsa County, Tulsa Public schools announced its mask policy on Thursday, requiring all staff and students to wear masks indoors. For staff, the mandate will take effect on Monday and Sept. 7 for students.
On Aug. 19, Oklahoma City Public School’s Clarence Wayne Johnson III, 13, died due to COVID-19 complications, according to The Oklahoman. OSDH has reported three deaths in children ages 12-17 in Oklahoma as of Tuesday. OKCPS has now enacted a mask mandate for the 2021-22 academic year.
Bratzler cited the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, which found that, in vaccinated health care workers, the COVID-19 vaccine was 66 percent effective at preventing infection. The 35-week study followed 4,136 participants with no previous COVID-19 infection and found a decrease of 91 percent to 66 percent effectiveness from December 2020 to August 2021 due to the delta variant’s predominance.
In another report in Los Angeles County, California, among 43,127 COVID-19 infections, 10,895, or 25.3 percent, were fully vaccinated. Of those cases, 3.2 percent were hospitalized.
“(It’s) very similar to other vaccines, such as the influenza vaccine, because people who are fully vaccinated (and) that get the flu shot each year may get the flu,” Bratzler said. “But, they’re much less likely to end up in the hospital.”
Editor's note: This article was updated at 3:18 p.m. on Aug. 17 to reflect that Oklahoma City Public Schools has enacted a mask mandate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.