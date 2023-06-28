OU biochemistry professor, research team receive international award from Royal Society of Chemistry

The Royal Society of Chemistry awarded an OU biochemistry professor and his research team an internationally recognized award Wednesday.
As a spotlight on some of the most advanced and revolutionary research in physical chemistry, the Faraday Horizon Prize honors innovative discoveries that enhance the understanding of science and recognizes excellence in chemistry.
John W. Peters, Ph.D., is the chair of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry in the Dodge Family College of Arts and Sciences at OU.
“The Dodge Family College of Arts and Sciences congratulates Dr. Peters and the electron bifurcation team on being selected for this highly prestigious recognition of their achievement,” David Wrobel, dean of the college said. “This honor illustrates the caliber of faculty we attract to OU who are driving our research mission forward.”
Peters and his team successfully discovered how to sustainably split electrons into separate energy pools. These reactions can be used to find new ways for capturing and manipulating energy from renewable sources.
“Our research examines enzymatic catalysis and electron bifurcation to try to inform the Department of Energy about how to make better chemical reactions that would affect the energy industry,” Peters said.
Peters joined OU in 2022 after serving as director and principal investigator of the U.S. Department of Energy-funded Biological Electron Transfer and Catalysis Energy Frontiers Research Center at Washington State University and Montana State University, where much of the research took place.
The electron bifurcation team is a collaboration of researchers from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and institutions such as Duke University, University of Georgia and the University of Kentucky. Peters’ team was the only North American team to win the 2023 Horizon Prize.
Peters earned a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from the University of Oklahoma and his doctorate in biochemistry from Virginia Tech University. He was a NIH postdoctoral fellow at the California Institute of Technology and also received the Cozzarelli Prize from the National Academy of Sciences in 2020.
