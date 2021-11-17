OU awarded 8th Davis Cup recognizing record-high enrollment of Davis United World College freshmen

OU has been awarded the Davis Cup for the eighth time in nine years, recognizing its “record-setting” enrollment of Davis United World College international freshmen.
There are 85 Davis UWC Scholars in the class of 2025, according to a university press release, which is an all-time high at OU. The university has the largest total enrollment of UWC Scholars in the U.S., including 285 scholars from 107 countries. Though almost 100 American higher education institutions have Davis UWC Scholars, OU is the only public university to have received the honor.
According to its website, the UWC Scholars program and its students are “committed to building cross-cultural understanding across U.S. campuses and ultimately throughout the world in this century.”
The first United World College was established in 1962 and has grown to include 18 United World Colleges on four continents, according to the release. Students who participate in the program are selected by committees around the country to participate in Davis UWC’s International Baccalaureate curriculum, including all-English instruction, in their last two years of secondary education. Many students apply to and attend a Davis UWC Scholars Program partner college or university in the U.S. afterward.
OU enrolled its first Davis UWC Scholars in 2008 and, since then, has received more than $40.5 million from the Davis UWC Scholars Program to support student scholarships, including the grant funding for the 2021-22 academic year.
“The Davis UWC Scholars Program and OU scholarship means that students like me can take steps toward achieving a dream they never thought was feasible,” Peace Mojekwu, a Davis UWC Scholar accounting senior from Nigeria, said in the release. “It gives us an opportunity to join the network of change-makers and learn how to positively impact the lives of past, present and future communities.”
Shelby Davis and Phil Geier, co-founders of the Davis UWC Scholars Program, congratulated OU for winning the Davis Cup again in the release.
“We greatly value our partnership with OU for many reasons: its enlightened leadership to embrace our program so extensively; its highly professional staff who recruit and then take such personal interest in our scholars; its tremendous faculty and wide array of academic offerings; its campus spirit and supportive residential and student services; and above all for opening its doors to so many of our scholars who gain educational opportunities while bringing the world to OU,” Davis and Geier said in the release.
