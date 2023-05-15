 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU announces David Craig as interim dean of Gaylord College

Gaylord Hall

Gaylord Hall to the east of mums on the South Oval on Nov. 4.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

David Craig will serve as interim dean for Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communications beginning July 1 pending OU Board of Regents’ approval, the university announced Monday.

According to a press release from Senior Vice President and Provost Andre-Denis Wright, the university will conduct a national search for the next dean of Gaylord College during Craig’s term.

Craig joined the faculty as an assistant professor in 1996, later serving as Gaylord’s associate dean for academic affairs for 14 years. He also served as director of graduate studies and interim area head of journalism, according to the release.

Currently, Craig teaches journalism ethics and graduate research courses, serves as the college’s undergraduate assessment liaison and is a member of its undergraduate curriculum committee.

Craig wrote in an email to OU Daily he is excited to take on the interim dean role, aiming to build a sense of family and community.

“I have huge respect for the excellence and creativity that our students, faculty and staff bring to their work,” Craig wrote. “I want to do everything I can to support the great things that are already going on in Gaylord, whether those are practical media opportunities for students or faculty initiatives in teaching, research and creative work.”

Wright expressed appreciation for former Dean Ed Kelley in the release, who announced his plan to retire on March 1, citing a need for younger leadership.

“Over the last eight years, our university and our students have greatly benefited from his steady leadership,” Wright wrote.

This story was edited by Colton Sulley.

Tags

senior news reporter

Peggy Dodd is a journalism sophomore and senior news reporter at the Daily. She started at the Daily in the fall of 2021 and has previously served as a news reporter. She is originally from Jones, Oklahoma.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments