OU announces David Craig as interim dean of Gaylord College

David Craig will serve as interim dean for Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communications beginning July 1 pending OU Board of Regents’ approval, the university announced Monday.
According to a press release from Senior Vice President and Provost Andre-Denis Wright, the university will conduct a national search for the next dean of Gaylord College during Craig’s term.
Craig joined the faculty as an assistant professor in 1996, later serving as Gaylord’s associate dean for academic affairs for 14 years. He also served as director of graduate studies and interim area head of journalism, according to the release.
Currently, Craig teaches journalism ethics and graduate research courses, serves as the college’s undergraduate assessment liaison and is a member of its undergraduate curriculum committee.
Craig wrote in an email to OU Daily he is excited to take on the interim dean role, aiming to build a sense of family and community.
“I have huge respect for the excellence and creativity that our students, faculty and staff bring to their work,” Craig wrote. “I want to do everything I can to support the great things that are already going on in Gaylord, whether those are practical media opportunities for students or faculty initiatives in teaching, research and creative work.”
Wright expressed appreciation for former Dean Ed Kelley in the release, who announced his plan to retire on March 1, citing a need for younger leadership.
“Over the last eight years, our university and our students have greatly benefited from his steady leadership,” Wright wrote.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.