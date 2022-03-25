OU announces appointment of Tana Fitzpatrick as first associate vice president of Tribal Relations

OU President Joseph Harroz announced Tana Fitzpatrick as OU’s first associate vice president of Tribal Relations in a Friday afternoon press release.
As associate vice president, Fitzpatrick will work to “enhance and sustain” the partnerships between OU and Oklahoma’s Tribal Nations across all three of OU’s campuses, according to the release.
Her other responsibilities will include working to support faculty in “scholarship, outreach and engagement” with Indigenous communities and Tribal Nations and developing and implementing a strategic plan for OU’s Indigenous initiatives, according to the release.
Fitzpatrick began her position on March 21, returning to her hometown of Norman with 14 years of legal experience through tribal and federal service.
“Her vast breadth of knowledge and her diverse professional background will be a significant asset in our university’s commitment to honoring the fundamental partnerships we share with our Native Nations,” Harroz said in the release.
Fitzpatrick received a bachelor’s degree in political science and Spanish from Oklahoma City University before attending Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. While in Arizona, she worked as an attorney for two tribal communities.
She served in the U.S. Department of the Interior as Senior Counselor to the Assistant Secretary-Indian Affairs and in the Office of Management and Budget and the National Indian Gaming Commission.
Recently, Fitzpatrick worked in the Congressional Research Service at the Library of Congress. She’s published reports on tribal matters, including the Bureau of Indian Affairs appropriations, energy and implications of the Supreme Court ruling of McGirt v. Oklahoma.
“Her specialized knowledge and her ability to distill complex issues for a variety of constituents make her an outstanding choice for this important role at OU,” Harroz said.
