OU alumna launches GoFundMe page to support sister's family following destructive house fire

OU biology alumna Shahad Khalil said April 2 was the worst day of her life.
Her parents had traveled from the Netherlands to visit her sister, Rafal Mazin, in Södertälje, Sweden to celebrate the baptism of her 10-month-old niece. While working toward her master's in cardiovascular science in Göttingen, Germany, Khalil received the news that her sister’s apartment had burned down.
As Khalil paced in and out of the house, desperately searching for some fresh air, she wondered why her sister had to lose everything after years of building a life for herself and her family. As soon as she saw Mazin’s face on a video call that night, she broke down.
It has been 18 days, and Khalil is still searching for ways to support her sibling. To help her sister, she’s created a GoFundMe page to help cover the basic needs of Mazin’s family as they search for new housing.
According to the GoFundMe page, 65 donors have contributed €3,528 — around $4,251 — of the €20,000 goal, which converts to about $24,100.
“We are raising money to be able to afford the basic needs for their family and to hopefully compensate for a small part of what she had lost,” the description of the page said. “All the money will go (toward buying) clothes, kids' needs, securing a new accommodation and (getting furniture and) appliances.”
Khalil graduated from OU in 2017. Due to the political and social unrest in Iraq — her home country — she stayed in the U.S. for 3 years as she requested asylum. Tired of waiting on the asylum's approval, she left the country to see her family, who immigrated to Europe, and applied to do her master's at the University of Göttingen.
Although Khalil said she can’t travel to Sweden to support her sister in person due to visa issues, she is reaching out to friends in Europe and the U.S. for financial help.
“It was a shock not only for my sister but for the whole family. We're trying our best to help her out (with) whatever we have, but she has to start over from zero,” Khalil said. “No matter how much we can help, it's still not enough for starting over like she needs to.”
Khalil said Mazin’s family and her parents, who arrived in Sweden on April 1, went to have lunch at her husband's family house on the eve of her daughter’s baptism. One hour later, her husband, Zaid Naoomi, received a call informing him of the fire in the apartment.
“They lost everything that was in the apartment from A to Z, so basically they were homeless for a while,” Khalil said. “My parents, who arrived the day before, lost their bags too.”
According to the firefighters’ report, the apartment started burning down 15 minutes after the family left for lunch, yet because of the devastation, the causes for the fire couldn’t be determined. The police, who showed up to investigate the possibility of a crime, banned Khalil’s family from entering the apartment for 5 days.
“When they were actually able to enter the apartment, it was just like trash. Unfortunately, everything burned down, including some cash savings they had in emergency situations like this,” Khalil said. “After working hard for a few years trying to build themselves and stand on their feet, (their house) just went away in one hour. In simple words, it was supposed to be an event for family celebration but it turned into (a) tragedy.”
Khalil said she is still shocked by how quickly the fire spread, but she is thankful no lives were lost.
“Imagine that it happened overnight and they were all asleep. ... We could thoroughly lose them, so mostly I'm thankful that it happened while they were away,” Khalil said. “Maybe (if) they were in the apartment, they could have done something about it, but you never know. It is really tragic that they lost everything, but their lives, obviously, are more important than everything else. No one was hurt.”
Khalil said the apartment complex’s insurance is temporarily paying for Mazin and Naoomi to stay at a hotel in Sweden along with their 10-year-old and 10-month-old daughters. However, it will only cover up to €8,000 — around $9,640 — until its investigation on the causes of the fire, which lasts between 4 to 6 months, is resolved.
During the fire, Mazin’s family lost important documents for their immigration status in Sweden, including IDs and bank cards for which she has to apply again. Her parents had to apply for emergency passports at the the Netherlands embassy to return home.
Khalil said she has been mentally and emotionally affected by her sister’s tragedy. The level of difficulty of her masters’ exams, however, makes it difficult for her to take time away from her studies to remedy these effects.
“It has affected me in so many ways, but I'm trying to regain my focus and at the same time keep helping her out by doing my best,” Khalil said. “I can take care of myself, but (this tragedy) hurts me so bad. Taking care of her will take care of me automatically.”
As Khalil said, she and her family are doing her best to support Mazin’s family, and she said any size of donation will be helpful.
“People can donate to the GoFundMe page. Whoever reads the story can donate as little as $5 or $10, anything, and it can sum up to a good amount of money that can help my sister out. If there is something they can rely on to (have) a new beginning and to live comfortably again, that would mean the world to me,” Khalil said. “A fellow OU (alumni) is in need of help. When someone goes through tough times, we are able to help and be there for them, so let's just stick together and help each other out.”
