OU African Student Association condemns killing of Tyre Nichols, implicit bias among police

OU Flag

The University of Oklahoma campus on Nov. 20, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

The OU African Student Association released a statement Tuesday describing the killing of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police as a result of implicit bias police hold toward Black communities. 

On Jan. 7, Nichols was beaten by Memphis police officers for about three minutes after he was stopped for what police initially said was reckless driving, according to an article from The New York Times. The stop escalated, resulting in Nichols’ hospitalization. Three days later, he died. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis later said there was no proof that Nichols was driving recklessly.  

Five officers involved were charged with second-degree murder, and Memphis released video footage on Jan. 27 of officers beating Nichols, according to the article. The five ​officers have been fired, two other Memphis Police Department officers and two sheriff’s deputies have been taken off duty and three fire department employees have been fired.

In the statement on Instagram, the OU African Student Association wrote it was “appalled at the recent killing.”

“This murder speaks to a broader issue in U.S. society: the implicit bias that police forces hold toward Black bodies,” the statement read. “The institutional racism prevalent in law enforcement agencies across this country has resulted in the untimely and avoidable death of too many innocent people of color, who deserve to grow old.” 

Cecil Ehirindu, OU African Student Association programming chair, said even from Oklahoma, it is important to raise awareness of what happened to Nichols because of the larger problem it presents.

“It's important for OU AFSA to recognize the systemic issue and help do whatever we can to make sure to pass legislation that addresses the implicit biases amongst police and acknowledge the history that Black men have faced in society when it comes to stereotypical views of how they act and how they should be acted upon when approached by police,” Ehirindu said. 

The first step to passing effective legislation, Ehirindu said, is when elected officials first acknowledge the institutional issues that Nichols’ tragedy reveals. Additionally, he suggests using additional resources such as social workers or mental health specialists to address mental health crises instead of police.

To emphasize the importance of bringing attention to this issue, Ehirindu said a statement from the university would be beneficial, especially since it reminds the community of mental health resources provided by the university.

“Those mental health resources will help people alleviate that feeling of: ‘Oh, this is my fate, so why even try,’” Ehirindu said. “I think just showing that you care by releasing a statement will go a long way.” 

This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Karoline Leonard. Francisco Gutierrez and Mary Ann Livingood copy edited this story.

Tags

senior news reporter

Taylor Jones is a journalism junior and senior news reporter at the Daily. She started at the Daily in the fall of 2020 and has previously served as a news reporter. She is originally from Anna, Texas.  

