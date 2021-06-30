OU AAUP urges university to boost virus mitigation efforts in line with CDC guidances ahead of fall semester

As the fall semester approaches, the OU chapter of the American Association of University Professors is clashing with OU over its Phase IV Return Plan COVID-19 guidelines.
OU’s AAUP wrote in a Friday press release that vaccinations, masks, social distancing and facility cleaning are areas of high concern, urging the university to take higher precautions this upcoming academic year. According to the release, OU’s AAUP wants OU guidelines to align with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, considering only 38 percent of the state has been fully vaccinated.
OU political science professor and president of OU’s AAUP chapter Michael Givel said he would want the university to require vaccinations for all faculty and staff, as Oklahoma State Bill 658 only covers students. According to the bill summary, SB 658 refers community members to state immunization requirements and bars public education systems from requiring vaccine, vaccine passports and mask mandates.
Givel said the university has been “disturbingly silent” regarding the immunocompromised community at OU. Without disrupting his privacy, he said he has a close connection to the immunocompromised community, as his son — who is immunocompromised — is also an OU student facing the reality of returning to full-capacity classrooms.
“It's outrageous. … Those who are immunocompromised need to have specific and targeted consideration for protection,” Givel said.
While Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order prevents the university from requiring masks or vaccinations for students to enter on-campus buildings, Givel said the university has other options.
“The university is not barred from doing campaigns to promote vaccinations, it’s not barred from considerations (and) it’s certainly not barred from continuing cleaning which the CDC recommends for colleges and universities,” Givel said.
Both Givel and OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said the best way to keep COVID-19 numbers down is to encourage masking and vaccinations, especially after Bratzler recently said Oklahoma hospitalizations have increased nearly 90 percent since June 7.
“I don’t agree with (Stitt’s executive order) since vaccines are by far the most effective intervention we have to prevent (the) spread of the disease,” Bratzler wrote in an email to The Daily.
Bratzler and Givel also said the newest Delta variant of COVID-19 poses a high risk the university, and Stitt needs to account for when making decisions for large populations.
“In an ideal world, the governor needs to repeal this executive order,” Givel said. “I know many of us are tired of masking requirements and social distancing, but we need to prep ourselves for the possibility (of an outbreak) to occur.”
