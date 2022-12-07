OPINION: OU students must hear cries of injustice in Iran

An increasing concern for some college students across the U.S. is the equality of all people in legislation, public policy and social standards, and eradicating any injustice that may occur on the basis of gender, sex or religious affiliation. For this reason, it is important to call attention to the distressing state of injustice, and women’s and human rights violations that have occurred in Iran for over 40 years now. The Iranian people, especially women, have been facing unspeakable violence for actions and activities which we, in the U.S., consider prosaic and commonplace. Imagine a country where women are prohibited from singing, dressing how they desire, attending sporting events, making decisions without a male “guardian” and achieving fair trials against men in civil courts.
This is the current day Islamic Republic of Iran. It is also important to note that no one, regardless of gender identity, religious or political affiliation is permitted to openly refute the actions of this tyrannical government. This is where your help, as an OU student, international student, human rights activist, women’s rights activist and human, comes into play.
On Sept. 13 of this year, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, was walking the streets of Tehran with her family, unaware of the sequence of events that would follow shortly thereafter. She was arrested and held by the police for several days and, following her detention, died on Sept. 16. While the Islamic Republic of Iran claimed she was treated justly and humanely while in custody, evidence and witnesses indicated she had suffered from violent blows to the head and limbs, from which she passed away. The morality police of Iran and government were not ready for the aftermath that followed their barbaric acts. Since news broke of her death, the streets of Iran have been ridden with protesters, hundreds of which have been killed, and people are growing increasingly intolerant of this oppressive treatment. Iranian youth are only asking for basic liberties, and, in response, are met with tear gas, tasers, bullets, imprisonment, rape and torture.
To bring this issue closer to home, consider that the Iranian students at OU make up the fifth-largest group of international students on campus as of 2021. Some have arrived here less than one year ago in pursuit of higher education and liberty. Instead of having warm thoughts of their families in Iran as they settle in, they face heartbreaking news about the state of their country in continuous chaos. For many Iranian students, academics have, understandably, taken the backburner to keeping this movement alive and preventing it from losing media coverage or reaching stagnation. At the same time, many Iranian students have been forced into caution about their modes of activism for the movement in Iran. Social media activism, or uncensored photos of them at protests and rallies, could mean putting their families in danger and facing repercussions upon their return home. For this reason, the Iranian community at OU, and around the world, needs the international community, including the students at OU, to be their voice.
If you consider yourself an advocate for human rights and women’s rights and want to support the Iranian students at OU, now is the time to make a difference. To support this movement against a repressive regime, spread the news through social media. It could be something as “small” as posting a news article on your Instagram story. Talk about it with your friends and family. Call your state and federal representatives to inform them about the ongoing human rights violations in Iran and the urgent need for attention. Attend protests and rallies, which occur frequently on campus and in Oklahoma City. Stand by your Iranian friends, teachers and peers. Hear their stories with an open mind and understand that your support and activism can and will make a difference.
Carmen Lessani is a senior at the OU Dodge College of Arts and Sciences and president of the OU Iranian Student Association.
