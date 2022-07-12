Oklahoma Transportation Commission approves ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike routes

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved the routes in a vote of 7-1 for the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plan that would directly impact much of Cleveland County, including east Norman, following a protest outside the building early Monday morning.
Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz, while introducing the agenda item, said that while the commission seat for District 3, the district that includes Norman, is vacant, the consideration of this item is “timely and appropriate.” District three has been vacant since March after T.W. Shannon announced his run for U.S. Senate against Markwayne Mullin.
Vice Chairman and member for District 8 Robert Peterson, during his question time, asked about one point regarding traffic projections in a letter sent to the commission by Amy Cerato, a civil engineer. Peterson asked Gatz if he could speak to claims that Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s traffic projections have been wrong in the past.
Gatz said he has “complete confidence” in the numbers and stands by previous information.
Peterson also asked Gatz about induced demand, the theory that if you build more roads, more traffic will come and cause further problems. Gatz said toll roads were actually the solution to induced demand, and the number of lanes on I-35 was not enough to cause this problem.
James Grimsley, the commissioner for District 2, said after reading Cerato’s letter, he had conducted his own research into the Oklahoma transportation system, adding his concerns with eminent domain.
“(The Commission) represent the public, we do not represent ODOT. We’re supposed to be here to protect the interests of the public,” Grimsley said. “I also believe that something like eminent domain should be exceedingly difficult for the government. … I’m not going to abandon my own personal views and the principles that I believe are important to carry this commission.”
The vote to approve the routes passed 7-1, with Grimsley being the only vote against the measure. Gatz said he respected Grimsley’s vote and expressed his confidence in OTA engineers.
Of the three turnpikes, the South Extension Turnpike is the one that mostly affects the Norman area. However, all three turnpikes are under litigation by Pike Off OTA in one of two lawsuits from the organization. Last week, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority moved to dismiss both cases.
Robert Norman, one of Pike Off OTA’s lawyers, said he feels the comment of Grimsley should be taken into consideration and is confident in the merit of Pike Off OTA’s lawsuits. Norman also believes that should the District 3 seat have been filled, Grimsley wouldn’t have been the only commissioner to vote against the approval.
“The whole idea of the Transportation Commission, as Grimsley said, is to provide independent oversight, independent representation to the public,” Norman said. “I don’t really see why the sudden rush from Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to barrel these turnpike through. But, nevertheless, they’ve chosen to move as they have, and we will choose to do what we need to do.”
Before the meeting, protesters from Pike Off OTA were outside of the ODOT headquarters with signs, questioning why three subcommittee meetings were closed to the public.
Darla LeBlanc, whose home is directly in the path of the turnpike, said protesters were also concerned with the vacancy of District 3 and the lack of “public involvement” in ODOT decisions, adding she expected the routes to pass in the general meeting.
“Ideally, somebody stands up and says, ‘Oh, hey, these turnpikes don’t make sense. These routes don’t make sense. No, these are not approved.’ That would be our pie in the sky perfect scenario,” LeBlanc said.
Dave Moore, a cybersecurity specialist and member of Pike Off OTA, attempted to enter one of the meetings but was escorted out by law enforcement. He accused the authority of violating the Open Meetings Act by denying him entry.
Following the general commission meeting during time for media questions, Gatz clarified that the subcommittee meetings were not subject to this act because they were not quorum preparatory meetings where no action is taken.
