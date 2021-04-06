You are the owner of this article.
Oklahoma Senator James Lankford to speak at OU College Republicans event

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
James Lankford (copy) (copy)

Sen. James Lankford talks to a reporter Jan. 25, 2019, in Washington, D.C. 

 Victor Pozadas

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford will visit OU’s campus Thursday, according to a mass email from the OU College Republicans.

Lankford will speak in person at 12 p.m. April 8 at the Thurman J. White Forum Building, Conference Room B, according to the email. Lankford will touch on a “variety of topics with the potential for Q&A.” 

All students, faculty and staff are invited, according to the email, and those interested in attending can register here. Seating is available on a first come, first serve basis. Social distancing and masking will be enforced at the event, according to the email.

 

Blake Douglas joined the OU Daily news desk in October 2018, and is currently the news managing editor. Previously, Blake has served as an intern reporter, senior news reporter and summer news editor.

