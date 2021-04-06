Oklahoma Senator James Lankford to speak at OU College Republicans event

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford will visit OU’s campus Thursday, according to a mass email from the OU College Republicans.
Lankford will speak in person at 12 p.m. April 8 at the Thurman J. White Forum Building, Conference Room B, according to the email. Lankford will touch on a “variety of topics with the potential for Q&A.”
All students, faculty and staff are invited, according to the email, and those interested in attending can register here. Seating is available on a first come, first serve basis. Social distancing and masking will be enforced at the event, according to the email.
