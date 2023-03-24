Oklahoma House passes bill modifying appointment process, term length for OTA board members

A bill modifying the appointment process for members of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s board of directors passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives Thursday.
Authored by Rep. Danny Sterling (R-Tecumseh), House Bill 2263 would split the six appointments between the Speaker of the House, Senate President Pro Tempore and the governor.
Currently, Oklahoma’s governor has the authority to appoint all six members.
In a statement, Sterling said HB 2263 would bring more transparency to the OTA board. Sterling held an interim study at the Capitol in 2022 to focus on the operations of the authority.
Since Feb. 2022 when the OTA announced ACCESS Oklahoma — its 15-year, $5 billion long-range transportation plan — the authority has faced lawsuits from Cleveland County residents about the legality of new ACCESS turnpike routes.
Several bills this legislative session have targeted the internal operations of the OTA, including Sterling’s. On March 15, four of Norman’s elected representatives commended Attorney General Gentner Drummond for requesting an investigative audit of the OTA.
HB 2263 also reduces the term length from eight years to six but allows all current members to serve the rest of their original term. The bill further prohibits members from voting on issues in which they have a direct financial interest.
In a vote of 89-3, HB 2263 passed in the House and heads to the Oklahoma state Senate.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Jazz Wolfe. Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.