 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oklahoma House passes bill modifying appointment process, term length for OTA board members

Oklahoma State Capitol

Oklahoma state Capitol on Feb. 6.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

A bill modifying the appointment process for members of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s board of directors passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives Thursday.

Authored by Rep. Danny Sterling (R-Tecumseh), House Bill 2263 would split the six appointments between the Speaker of the House, Senate President Pro Tempore and the governor. 

Currently, Oklahoma’s governor has the authority to appoint all six members. 

In a statement, Sterling said HB 2263 would bring more transparency to the OTA board. Sterling held an interim study at the Capitol in 2022 to focus on the operations of the authority. 

Since Feb. 2022 when the OTA announced ACCESS Oklahoma — its 15-year, $5 billion long-range transportation plan — the authority has faced lawsuits from Cleveland County residents about the legality of new ACCESS turnpike routes. 

Several bills this legislative session have targeted the internal operations of the OTA, including Sterling’s. On March 15, four of Norman’s elected representatives commended Attorney General Gentner Drummond for requesting an investigative audit of the OTA. 

HB 2263 also reduces the term length from eight years to six but allows all current members to serve the rest of their original term. The bill further prohibits members from voting on issues in which they have a direct financial interest. 

In a vote of 89-3, HB 2263 passed in the House and heads to the Oklahoma state Senate. 

This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Jazz Wolfe. Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.

Tags

senior news reporter

Peggy Dodd is a journalism sophomore and senior news reporter at the Daily. She started at the Daily in the fall of 2021 and has previously served as a news reporter. She is originally from Jones, Oklahoma.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments