Oklahoma elections 2022: Republican incumbent Tom Cole wins race for Oklahoma’s 4th Congressional District seat

Republican incumbent Tom Cole won the general election for Oklahoma’s 4th Congressional District seat, defeating Democratic candidate Mary Brannon, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Cole received 66.83 percent of votes, and Brannon obtained 33.17 percent with 272 out of 362 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results.
Cole was first elected in 2002 and has previously served as Oklahoma’s secretary of state, chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party and an Oklahoma state senator, according to his website.
Cole said he will prioritize protection of the southern border and a citizen’s right to bare arms, support for veterans through health care benefits, anti-abortion efforts and U.S. energy independence.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.