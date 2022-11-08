 Skip to main content
Oklahoma elections 2022: Republican incumbent Tom Cole wins race for Oklahoma’s 4th Congressional District seat

Tom Cole

Congressman Tom Cole speaks at a town hall meeting Aug. 19, 2019, at the National Weather Center.

 Kathryn Stacy/OU Daily

Republican incumbent Tom Cole won the general election for Oklahoma’s 4th Congressional District seat, defeating Democratic candidate Mary Brannon, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Cole received 66.83 percent of votes, and Brannon obtained 33.17 percent with 272 out of 362 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results.

Cole was first elected in 2002 and has previously served as Oklahoma’s secretary of state, chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party and an Oklahoma state senator, according to his website.

Cole said he will prioritize protection of the southern border and a citizen’s right to bare arms, support for veterans through health care benefits, anti-abortion efforts and U.S. energy independence.

