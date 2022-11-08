Oklahoma elections 2022: Republican incumbent Stephanie Bice wins race for Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District seat

Incumbent Rep. Stephanie Bice won Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District seat Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joshua Harris-Till and independent David Frosch, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Bice received 59.39 percent of votes, Harris-Till acquired 37.01 percent and Frosch received the remaining 3.60 percent with 257 of 320 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results.
Bice was first elected in 2020 and has previously served in the Oklahoma state Senate, according to her website.
She said she will prioritize protection for seniors and agricultural workers, strengthen the military and southern border, streamline immigration regulations, support anti-abortion efforts and fight for U.S. energy independence.
"I look forward to continuing to work together to build a strong, solid unified Republican Party," Bice said at the GOP election watch party. "We have come a long way since I was first elected in 2020, but no, the fight has just begun. Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we're going to take back the House of Representatives. It’s gonna feel really good to be in the majority again."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.