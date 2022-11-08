 Skip to main content
Oklahoma elections 2022: Republican incumbent Stephanie Bice wins race for Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District seat

Rep. Stephanie Bice won Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District seat.

Incumbent Rep. Stephanie Bice won Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District seat Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joshua Harris-Till and independent David Frosch, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Bice received 59.39 percent of votes, Harris-Till acquired 37.01 percent and Frosch received the remaining 3.60 percent with 257 of 320 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results.

Bice was first elected in 2020 and has previously served in the Oklahoma state Senate, according to her website.

She said she will prioritize protection for seniors and agricultural workers, strengthen the military and southern border, streamline immigration regulations, support anti-abortion efforts and fight for U.S. energy independence.

"I look forward to continuing to work together to build a strong, solid unified Republican Party," Bice said at the GOP election watch party. "We have come a long way since I was first elected in 2020, but no, the fight has just begun. Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we're going to take back the House of Representatives. It’s gonna feel really good to be in the majority again."

Kaly Phan is a journalism junior and junior news reporter at the Daily. She started in the fall of 2021 and has previously served as a news reporter. She is originally from Trophy Club, Texas.

