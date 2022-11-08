 Skip to main content
Oklahoma elections 2022: Republican incumbent Matt Pinnell wins Oklahoma lieutenant governor election

Lieutenant governor

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell is sworn in Jan. 14, 2019.

 Paxson Haws/OU Daily

Republican incumbent Matt Pinnell won the Oklahoma lieutenant governor seat in the Tuesday election, defeating Democrat Melinda Alizadeh-Fard and Libertarian Chris Powell, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. 

Pinnell received 65.78 percent of votes cast, with Alizadeh-Fard attracting 30.15 percent and Powell attracting 4.07 percent with 1,710 out of 1,984 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. 

Pinnell graduated from Oral Roberts University and served as director of State Parties for the Republican National Committee from 2013-17.

In an interview with the OU Daily, Pinnell said marketing the state’s tourism will be one of his major initiatives going forward. 

news reporter

Caleb Wortz is a journalism senior and a news reporter at the Daily. He started at the Daily in the spring of 2022. He is originally from Sapulpa, Oklahoma.

