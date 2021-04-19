Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum holds Oklahoma City bombing remembrance ceremony 26th anniversary

On the 26th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum held a remembrance ceremony commemorating the 168 lives lost.
The bombing occurred on April 19, 1995, when a homemade bomb concealed in a rental truck detonated outside of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in OKC by Timothy McVeigh, killing 168 people — including 19 children — and injuring 500.
Unlike last year’s virtual, pre-recorded ceremony, this year’s ceremony was an in-person, ticketed event in front of the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum. The ceremony featured several speakers, including national, state and local elected officials.
OKC Mayor David Holt said Oklahomans should use the memory of the Murrah Building bombing to push them to speak up against political violence and dehumanization.
“It starts with mere words,” Holt said. “But, these words behave like a virus, and they are gateways to acts of unthinkable evil. We here in Oklahoma City understand that, and we have a special obligation that was given to us on April 19, 1995. We here in Oklahoma City must actively love, we must actively empathize (and) we must actively speak for truth.”
At the time of the bombing, Holt said many looked the other way from an “ecosystem of hateful rhetoric and lies” where the “absurd contemplation of an act of terrorism against innocents and children began to seem reasonable.” He said while “ecosystems of evil” have always existed, it’s up to the people to decide how far and quickly their “viruses” will spread.
“Will we passively let others speak dangerous untruths because it is uncomfortable to face them?” Holt said. “Or, will we look to the scar in our downtown and find the will to actively speak love and truth?”
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said, despite the time that’s passed since the bombing, it’s the duty of Oklahomans to remember the lives lost and those injured in the bombing. He said Oklahomans must also remember the “danger of division.”
“Never in our lifetime has it been easier for us to be divided,” Stitt said. “There are groups that refuse to listen to another point of view. They try to cancel anyone who sees the world differently. It feels like, everywhere we turn, someone or something is trying to drive a wedge between us.”
United States Attorney General Merrick Garland, who served as Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General at the time of the bombing, said the key to peaceful living is looking for common ground.
“Although many years have passed, the terror perpetrated by people like Timothy McVeigh is still with us,” Garland said. “Just last month, the FBI warned of the ongoing and heightened threat posed by domestic violent extremists. Those of us who were in Oklahoma on April 19, 1995, do not need any warning. The hatred expressed by domestic violent extremists is the opposite of the Oklahoma standard, and this memorial is a monument to a community that will not allow hate and division to win.”
