The Norman Public Schools superintendent announced on Thursday the district has not adopted PragerU Kids in response to the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s partnership with the program.
In a press release, NPS superintendent Nick Migliorino said that a district-adopted curriculum undergoes the NPS’s approval process, which takes time and collaboration.
On Tuesday, Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced the partnership with PragerU. The Prager University Foundation — an unaccredited university — is a conservative media nonprofit organization, self-described as a “free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology.”
The PragerU curriculum was approved for use by Florida’s Board of Education in August. Oklahoma is now the second state to allow PragerU’s content in its curriculum.
Migliorino’s message comes after Oklahoma City Public Schools announced Wednesday that Walters’ endorsement of PragerU would not impact their curriculum. Edmond Public Schools and Moore Public Schools also opted out of implementing PragerU.
Migliorino said adopting a curriculum involves the input of NPS content coordinators and teachers.
“This ensures that our curriculum is of high quality, accurate and in alignment with the Oklahoma Academic Standards.”
