Annette Price, Kathleen Kennedy vie for Norman Public School Board Office 3 seat in runoff election

Annette Price will face Kathleen Kennedy in a runoff election on Tuesday, April 4 for the Norman Public School Board Office 3 seat.
In the February election, Price, Kennedy and Gary Barksdale competed for the seat. Price received 41.96 percent of votes cast and Kennedy received 28.55 percent, according to results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
The NPS Board is composed of five members who meet at least once a month to discuss final approval on district hires and superintendent evaluations. Members serve five-year terms.
Annette Price
Price is the public relations and outreach coordinator at OU. Before the February election, she told OU Daily she plans to increase transparency and respect for teachers, improve technology and classroom materials and promote accessible education for all students.
Price worked at the Oklahoma State Department of Education under Joy Hofmeister, former Oklahoma state superintendent of public instruction, for seven years and served as president of the Norman Parent Teacher Association Council.
“As a parent and educator, I'm committed to bolstering family-teacher-district relationships to accelerate learning and bring respect back to the teaching profession, and to ensure schools are always looking toward innovation, equity and resilience,” Price said.
She said she wants to build inclusive classrooms for students from all backgrounds, cultures and classes.
“Public education is for everyone,” Price said. “It's easy to lose focus that our kids are individuals, and they all learn differently, so we need to be honoring those kids.”
Kathleen Kennedy
Kennedy is president and CEO of the Center for Communication and Engagement, a public relations firm that helps schools with messaging and crisis communications, markets their programs and services and helps them engage with parents and the community.
Kennedy previously served as the executive director of communications for Oklahoma City Public Schools from 2007-14. She previously worked as the public relations coordinator for Eastern Oklahoma County Technology Center.
Before the February election, Kennedy told OU Daily, if elected, she plans to unite students, parents and teachers through communication and cooperation. She also said she wants to advocate for teacher pay raises to improve educators’ experience in Oklahoma.
“We (need) to support our educators, teachers … (and) make sure that we have a high-quality workforce that wants to stay and teach in our community and live in our community,” Kennedy said.
For Kennedy, the core of her campaign is rooted in advocating for children, she said.
“Every decision that I make, and every vote that I take as a board member, is with every child in mind because as public schools, we accept every child,” Kennedy said. “We don't cherry-pick, we take everyone, and that's the beauty of public education.”
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on where, when and how to vote, visit the Cleveland County Election Board website.
This story was edited by Karoline Leonard. Ansley Chambers and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.