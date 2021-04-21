Norman Women's Resource Center to hold 'Paws for Consent' recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Norman Women’s Resource Center will hold its third annual “Paws for Consent” event 2 p.m. Sunday in Andrews Park in a series of events recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The event will consist of a dog walk to show support for sexual assault survivors, and the Native Alliance Against Violence will have a photo booth for the attendees and their pets, according to a NWRC Facebook post.
Courtney Foster, the assistant director and rape crisis center coordinator for the Norman Women’s Resource Center, said she hopes the event will give sexual assault survivors a place to feel comfortable and supported.
“What we do is extremely traumatizing and difficult, and so we always want to honor that,” Foster said. “We wanted to have an event that the entire family could come to and that survivors of sexual assault didn't feel like they had to emotionally prepare for the events, and they could just come out and know that their community supports them and have fun while doing it.”
Foster said she hopes people who attend the event will understand how they can support sexual assault survivors and how the NWRC hopes to advocate for Norman community members.
“These types of events are super important because a lot of people don't know about our services and what we can provide,” Foster said. “We really want to make sure that everyone knows that we're here for them if they ever need us, and we are the only agency in the county that provides these services. It's really important to have them in your back pocket. If you ever have someone that needs advocacy, or court advocacy, or a forensic exam after a sexual assault or even having domestic violence in their life.”
Residents interested in participating can register on the NWRC’s website for $20 until April 22. Foster said registration includes the ticket, a t-shirt and a goodie bag.
