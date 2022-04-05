Norman water rate increase proposal fails

Norman voters did not approve an increase in water rates in the Tuesday special election.
The proposition received 45.41 percent of 24,127 votes for the proposal and 54.59 percent against it, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
The last water rate increase was in 2015, according to the City of Norman website. If the water rate did pass, it would’ve resulted in the monthly base fee for residential metered users rising from $6 to $7.80 and monthly water rates from $3.35 to $4.20 per thousand gallons.
“The City of Norman respects the will of the people and will continue to provide the utmost levels of service with resources and funding available,” Chief Communications Officer for the City of Norman Tiffany Vrska wrote in an email.
Vrska wrote that city staff will quickly identify funds to move forward with groundwater treatment plans, adding that although this may mean delays in other projects for utilities, the city prioritizes the health and safety of Normanites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.