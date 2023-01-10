Norman voters reject 25-year OG&E franchise agreement, move to monthly franchise fee

Norman residents voted against a 25-year franchise agreement between the city and Oklahoma Gas and Electric on Tuesday, moving the city to a month-to-month franchise fee with the electric company.
According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board website, 60.71 percent of voters voted against the agreement, while 39.29 percent voted for it.
In an August presentation from City Attorney Kathryn Walker, she said the contract would have granted OG&E authority to provide electricity in Norman’s city limits.
The agreement would have provided an annual 3 percent franchise fee of OG&E’s gross revenues to the city from electricity sales within city limits.
Under the contract, OG&E would have furnished free electricity to Norman traffic light signals and municipal buildings up to 0.5 percent of the kilowatt hours sold to Norman customers within the preceding fiscal year.
