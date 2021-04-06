You are the owner of this article.
Norman street maintenance bond proposal passes

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Main Street

Main Street in Norman on Oct. 8, 2020.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

Norman residents voted to pass a $27 million bond to fund the continued repairs, improvements and rehabilitation of existing roads, streets and intersections over the next five years. 

The Street Maintenance Bond was initially approved in 2005, and residents vote on the program every five years to provide continuous maintenance, according to the City of Norman’s website. This year’s program is funded by a monthly flat property tax rate of $5.75 from residents with homes that are about $100,000 in market value.  

With 48 of 50 precincts reporting, 66.66 percent of voters support the proposal, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. The bond will allocate about $20 million toward street rehabilitation and maintenance, $4 million toward roadway reconstruction and $2 million toward preventative maintenance. 

Projects will begin this summer and last through 2026 with a focus on residential neighborhoods, according to the city’s website. The bond’s ballot ordinance contains a list of the projects the city plans to address.  

