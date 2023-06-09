Norman residents to vote on proposed water rate increase

Norman voters will cast ballots on June 13 to decide if the city will increase its water rates in an effort to improve underfunded utilities.
In accordance with the City Charter, utility rates can only be increased through a public vote. Council approved this item to be put toward an election in April.
According to Chris Mattingly, director of utilities, Norman's base fee is currently $6 with a $1.50 capital improvement charge, totaling $7.50. In comparison with other cities in Oklahoma, Norman’s base fee is slightly higher than Stillwater ($7.23) and Tulsa ($6.38).
The city’s campaign for the election, “Water is Life,” will increase the total base fee from $7.50 to $12.40, $10.90 for base plus $1.50 capital improvement charge.
This would put Norman behind only Newcastle ($34), Mustang ($23.41), Moore ($20), Oklahoma City ($18.38) and Edmond ($16.05). If the rates pass they will go into effect on Sept. 1.
Residents who do not currently receive a water bill from the city will not be affected if this proposition is passed, according to the city of Norman website.
Council's intention behind the proposed water rates is to address water projects in need of more funding in accordance with new laws, inflation and aging infrastructure.
The main concerns are groundwater system disinfectant, water line replacement, lead and copper line mandates, chromium removal from groundwater and increased operational cost, according to Mattingly.
Council’s previous attempt at a water rate increase, “Toward Tomorrow”, was intended to fund the three of the of the five concerns in this year's election, but failed to pass in April 2022.
Out of 24,127 votes, 45.39% of people voted in favor of the new rates whilst 54.61% voted against, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Within the past two decades Norman’s water rate has only increased two times with the most recent being in 2015.
“It has almost been nine years since the last water rate increase,” Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Tyler Holman said in a March council meeting. “I would just encourage our residents to understand that we don’t ask for it unless it's absolutely needed.”
This story was edited by Teegan Smith. Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
