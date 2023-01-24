Norman Public Schools to close Wednesday as OU-Norman campus reopens

Norman Public Schools announced it will close its campuses Wednesday as snowfall persists while the OU-Norman campus will reopen.
According to an NPS announcement, classes and school activities are canceled Wednesday due to forecasted freezing morning temperatures and potentially hazardous and icy roads and bridges.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Tuesday for portions of Oklahoma, including Cleveland County, in anticipation of heavy, wet snow. The warning will remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
The OU-Norman campus will resume normal operations Wednesday, according to an OU email, and employees are instructed to follow their normal work schedules.
According to the email, employees who cannot come to campus because of dependents at home due to school closures should visit with their supervisor or take paid time off.
The university wrote that OU Facilities Management addressed road and pathway surfaces, but to take caution on campus as there may be some slick surfaces remaining.
This story was edited by Karoline Leonard.
