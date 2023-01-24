 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Norman Public Schools to close Wednesday as OU-Norman campus reopens

OU flag

An OU flag in the snow on Feb. 4.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

Norman Public Schools announced it will close its campuses Wednesday as snowfall persists while the OU-Norman campus will reopen. 

According to an NPS announcement, classes and school activities are canceled Wednesday due to forecasted freezing morning temperatures and potentially hazardous and icy roads and bridges. 

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Tuesday for portions of Oklahoma, including Cleveland County, in anticipation of heavy, wet snow. The warning will remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Wednesday. 

The OU-Norman campus will resume normal operations Wednesday, according to an OU email, and employees are instructed to follow their normal work schedules. 

According to the email, employees who cannot come to campus because of dependents at home due to school closures should visit with their supervisor or take paid time off. 

The university wrote that OU Facilities Management addressed road and pathway surfaces, but to take caution on campus as there may be some slick surfaces remaining. 

This story was edited by Karoline Leonard.

Tags

news managing editor

Alexia Aston is a journalism junior and the news managing editor at the Daily. She started at the Daily in the fall of 2020 and has previously served as a news reporter, senior news reporter and news editor. She is originally from Clinton, Oklahoma.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments