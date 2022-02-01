 Skip to main content
Norman Public Schools announces closure ahead of inclement winter weather on Wednesday

Norman public schools logo

Logo for Norman Public Schools system July 17.

 Image provided

Norman Public Schools announced all campuses will be closed on Wednesday due to forecasted inclement weather. 

The announcement coincides with a winter storm warning for Cleveland County and much of Central Oklahoma issued by the National Weather service. 

NPS wrote the closure will be treated as a “traditional snow day.” No instruction or school activities will occur. 

If conditions warrant, NPS will extend the closure to Thursday and Friday, according to the announcement. The final decision for the additional days will be communicated “as soon as possible” on Wednesday. 

OU hasn’t made an announcement regarding instruction, as of Tuesday afternoon. 

OU Parking Services wrote in a Monday morning tweet that all parking garage top levels will be closed Wednesday morning in preparation for winter weather.

The Norman National Weather Service wrote in a tweet to expect wintry precipitation throughout Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon with deteriorating road conditions.

senior news reporter

Alexia Aston is a journalism and political science sophomore and news editor at The Daily. She started at The Daily in the fall of 2020 as a news reporter and served as a senior news reporter. She is originally from Clinton, Oklahoma.

