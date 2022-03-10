Norman Pride weekend to return after 2 years of COVID-19-related cancellations, featuring first-ever 5K run

Norman Pride will return in May for the first time in two years since the pandemic, celebrating with a weekend of activities including a festival, a parade and the first-ever Pride Stride 5K.
Nathaniel Smith, president of Norman Pride, said the organization was “going all out” this year for the return of Pride. After the cancellations due to COVID-19, Smith said his team took precautions and made outdoor events a priority.
“We’re doing Pride at Andrews’ Park for the first time. … We do have some indoor events, but those are going to be smaller crowds,” Smith said. “Our three main events are all outdoor, and we did it so we could feel a little easy, have some nice fresh air and we don’t have to require masks.”
Pride saw between 5,000 to 6,000 people attend their events in previous years, Smith said. However, following COVID-19, the organization has seen a “20 percent increase” in attendance for events held recently
Smith said he thought people were ready to get out in the community more as COVID-19 cases fall and Pride is expecting a large turnout to their events.
Pride offers several volunteer opportunities to OU students and introduced a new tier of sponsorship packages called Friends of Norman Pride. These sponsorships start at $100 and are available to individuals and to campus clubs and organizations.
Pride weekend will begin May 6 with a Kick-Off Party at EDO on Main Street in Norman. The Pride Festival will start at 1 p.m. the following day at Andrew’s Park, concluding with an afterparty at the Blue Bonnet Bar at 11 p.m.
Several events are set to take place on May 8, including the Pride Stride 5K run at 9 a.m. and a Drag Brunch at 12 p.m. The day will end with the parade at 7 p.m. and an afterparty beginning at 11 p.m.
