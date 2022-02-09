Norman Police Department, OU School of Social Work partner in creation of victim advocate position

The Norman Police Department partnered with the OU Anne and Henry Zarrow School of Social Work to implement a victim advocate position to assist victims of crime and law enforcement in Norman.
Sarah Jensen, the NPD public information officer, wrote in an email to The Daily the department pitched the role of a victim advocate as a field practicum site for a student pursuing a master’s degree in social work.
Jensen wrote that Eric Lehenbauer, NPD Captain, will serve as the Victim Advocate preceptor, Bonni Goodwin, the OU Center for Child Welfare Training & Simulation program manager, will be the OU field instructor and Morgan Albright, an OU social work graduate pursuing a master’s degree in social work, will serve as the victim advocate.
“Being able to be a social worker in a different field, there's different goals, there's different roles and responsibilities,” Goodwin said. “But understanding the really important and powerful integration of both of those things is really exciting and incredible. Our student gets the opportunity, as well as myself, to be walking that out in the midst of this practicum and getting this super cool chance to be a part of the development of what it's going to look like from here on out.”
The victim advocate will help victims of crime by identifying resources for food, clothing, transportation and seeking connections to helpful websites or programs, Goodwin said. The position also allows Albright to collaborate with the NPD by sharing what she’s learned through her social work education.
“In my position, I get to put really valuable social work experience and knowledge into the various components of working with crime and working systems and at the same time, supporting and providing empathy to the police officers who also are part of it because it's a simultaneous thing. I'm here for the victims and the officers as well,” Albright said.
Jensen wrote the position will further the NPD’s ability to assist victims of crime by assessing and identifying their needs and then connecting victims to resources to support and meet those needs.
Though the NPD does not have jurisdiction over incidents reported on the university’s campus, Jensen wrote, Albright said the role gives OU students or anyone in Norman a person to come to if they were ever to need one.
“I get to learn about so many resources around the entire city of Norman that are available for people to be able to utilize should they be in a time of crisis or simply in a time of need, (or) any type of aid even if it's something small or something big,” Albright said. “I think it's a really important role to be able to not only use the resources that I have been able to identify for my role, but also for the students that are coming in behind me into this position.”
