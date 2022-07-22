Norman Police, contractors force unhoused individuals out of camp leading to protest, claims of inadequate notice

Several unhoused individuals were forced out of their camp north of Crest Foods late in the afternoon Tuesday and early morning Wednesday by Norman Police and private contractors.
According to Norman Care-a-Vans, little effort was made to notify people living in the area, leading to a protest on Wednesday morning. Tiffany Vrska, chief communications officer for the City of Norman, said the area is private property and the city does not hold responsibility for relocating or notifying individuals in the area. However, she said city staff, alongside Continuum of Care, did collaborate with the contractor, Silver Star Construction Co., to “assist in the notification process.”
The Norman Police Department did not respond with a statement in time for this publication.
Stephen Lett, founder and lead volunteer of Norman Care-a-Vans, said his organization was not made aware until late on Tuesday when, during record temperatures, the organization was working on finding hotels for unhoused people.
Vrska said an earth change permit was granted by the city in June, which is when the city and Continuum of Care helped to notify unhoused people in the encampment. Vrska also claimed the contractors said signage in the area would be posted.
The area is owned by University Town Center LLC., which owns the majority of the University Northpark Area and is in conjunction with the OU Foundation.
Lett said the city’s efforts are besides the point and the city should have alerted organizations, such as his, as well so they could have better assisted these people.
“These people's homes are being demolished, and it would have been easy for the city to reach out to us. We're the transport people for these folks,” Lett said. “If they told us that this was happening, we would have been out there and trying to like help them the days and weeks beforehand, not just the morning of.”
Lett said machines clearing the area were running as his organization was trying to move the unhoused individuals. He said these machines were “eating up the forest around their homes.” He called the morning terrifying.
“What are they supposed to do? There's nowhere to go. … Some of the folks that (went to) this camp were there for around three years,” Lett said. “This was their home, and they had good setups out there. That's all getting destroyed.”
Homelessness has been a pressing issue in Norman, especially after the city closed the emergency shelter on East Comanche Street on June 27. The city hoped to relocate the shelter to several locations across towns but faced roadblocks as councilmembers and Norman residents did not want shelters placed so closely to schools and other public spaces, such as city parks.
Volunteers with Care-a-Vans along with several unhoused people organized a sit-in at Norman City Hall to protest the closing of the emergency shelter, especially as 35 unhoused people stayed in the shelter on average.
Helen Grant, Ward 4 city councilmember, said they were not made aware of the plans to relocate these unhoused people. Grant said the city has a history of mishandling unhoused people issues.
“This is not the first time I've heard the city's way of handling encampments, and I think it can be better or clearly. … Even the shelter situation could have been handled better. That’s where we're at because we can't have adult conversations about what to do with folks who are struggling with their mental health, substance abuse problems or are escaping domestic violence.”
The city asked for proposals after closing the emergency shelter in late June and it received two, one from Salvation Army and one from Food and Shelter, according to Lett. The city has not voted or moved forward on these proposals since then.
Lett said the city, especially “under the new administration,” does not care about unhoused people.
“The solution to this is incredibly easy and doesn't cost a whole lot. And it is to house these people,” Lett said. “Housing does not mean shelter. It means putting them in housing. … Everyone deserves a place to live. Everyone deserves a safe place to themselves or with their their loved ones.”
