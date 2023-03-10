Norman opens 2nd inclusive playground as part of plan to expand accessibility in play areas

The City of Norman held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new inclusive playground at Andrews Park on Thursday.
The $350,000, roughly 3,000-square foot playground is designed specifically for children with disabilities, with features like a rubber surface, low-hanging monkey bars and access ramps and walkways for wheelchair accessibility. It was funded through Norman’s Americans with Disabilities Act project.
The ceremony featured many speakers, including Jason Olsen, Norman Parks and Recreation director; Ward 4 Councilmember Helen Grant; and Mayor Larry Heikkila.
Olsen thanked the Norman Parks and Recreation staff and city council members who contributed to the development of the playground. Olsen said the ceremony was a celebration for every child.
“Sometimes, we forget small things like accessibility,” Olsen said. “What we have here today is a barrier that is taken away for those with physical or connective disabilities.”
Grant said the playground is one more step toward building a more inclusive community, a goal they hoped for since beginning their services on the Community Development Block Grant.
“The more we can build an inclusive community, the happier I'll be,” Grant said. "The happier everybody who needs access will be."
Heikkila said though the project was costly, it was worth the expenses.
“The things we need to do to be able to include everybody into a conversation of having fun, being outside and not being on a cell phone and doing things inside are wonderful ideas,” Heikkila said.
Heikkila added he will continue to assist the Parks and Recreation department in its future endeavors.
Andrews Park’s playground is the city’s second inclusive playground organized by Norman Parks and Recreation. In 2020, they established the first inclusive playground in Ruby Grant Park.
Olsen said the two projects are the beginning of a more expansive plan to bring inclusive playgrounds throughout Norman Community Parks, with projects proposed for Griffin, Lions, Little Axe, Reaves and Saxon parks.
“We want this to become our standard at all of our regional parks,” Olsen said. “Now that we see there's a need for them … it’ll be up to the Parks Department to identify needs, and then we will present those needs to (city) council. It’ll be up to the council to fund those and once we do get (funding), we’ll install more.”
This story was edited by Alexia Aston. Francisco Gutierrez and Teegan Smith copy edited this story.
