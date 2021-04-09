Norman Mayor Breea Clark details future campaign goals following announcement of reelection bid

After announcing her bid for reelection in 2022, Norman Mayor Breea Clark discussed goals for her second term, which range from encouraging environmental sustainability and economic vitality to increasing equity in Norman.
Clark, a former Ward 6 councilmember and OU College of Law alumna, was sworn into office in July of 2019 after defeating opponents Bill Hickman and Evan Dunn the previous February.
Nearing the end of her first term, Clark said she’s the best positioned candidate to “keep Norman moving in the right direction.” Citing the past “rough year,” she said Norman needs consistency.
“In my three-year term, I lost a whole year to damage control,” Clark said. “A lot of the initiatives that I wanted to accomplish as mayor, I just haven't had the opportunity or time to do.”
Restrained by a single term and a global pandemic, Clark said she’d like to focus on environmental sustainability within Norman. She said Norman is the only city in Oklahoma to enter the Sierra Club’s Ready for 100 campaign — a campaign advocating for “equitable and affordable energy powered by 100 percent renewable energy” by 2050.
Clark said she’d also like to tackle issues such as increasing equity in Norman and economic vitality.
“I think you should have a great chance to be happy and have a great job regardless of what side of town you live on, regardless of what you look like (and) regardless if you have one parent or two parents,” Clark said. “I’m hoping to get some pretty cool ideas to help break the cycle of poverty.”
On a call with the United States Conference of Mayors discussing the American Rescue Plan Act, Clark said she wants to invest funding into tourism to bring people into the community to spend their money in Norman.
“Being very intentional in how we use those recovery funds, not just for the immediate needs, but long-term investment where our community will continue to see the benefit of these investments for years to come, will be key in restoring our economic vitality,” Clark said.
In consideration of the increase in hate crimes against Asian and Pacific Islander people and the continuing racial disparities among Black Americans, Clark said having a relationship with these communities where they “feel safe” to discuss their issues is important. She said there are resources to make reports.
According to Clark, the Norman Human Rights Commission is empowered to take complaints of discriminatory practice. In similar efforts, the Norman City Council introduced Cinthya Allen as Norman’s first chief diversity and equity office in a Jan. 12 meeting.
“Far too often, politicians will throw what they think are solutions at an issue without fully understanding the problem yet,” Clark said. “I do not pretend to know all the answers, but I'm a good listener. Building those lines of communication so we can help specify what we need to do on our end will be crucial.”
Reflecting on a year of COVID-19, Clark said she has learned she’s tougher than she initially thought. She said she has also learned she does not have to wait to “do the right thing” for Norman.
“We've been very bold in our leadership over the past year, which is not unique for our community,” Clark said. “Some call us troublemakers — I prefer trailblazers.”
On March 8, 2020, Norman became the first city in Oklahoma to declare a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, Norman became the first city in Oklahoma to enact a mask mandate July 7, 2020.
Throughout the past year, Clark said she has built “amazing” relationships. She said at one time, she and Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce would speak almost daily discussing issues college towns were facing during the pandemic. Clark said she and Joyce are working on creating a council of college town mayors within the Oklahoma Municipal League.
Clark said OU students should vote for her in the upcoming election because she has done a better job of connecting with OU “than any previous mayor.” She said she has created a student resident roundtable to discuss issues with students ranging from the eighth grade to college.
“I recognize the value that (students) contribute to this city,” Clark said. “(Norman is) better because you're here. I'm listening (and) I want you to be engaged.”
Although some OU students might leave Norman after graduating, Clark said local government still affects every student’s daily life. She said voting on issues to improve Norman leaves the city “better than you found it.”
Clark also said Norman residents should vote for her because she’s been “successful” in developing and advocating for Norman Forward projects.
“We're moving our community forward, and I want to keep doing that,” Clark said. “I have the talent to do it, the experience to do it and I think it's the right fit for our community right now.”
Clark said no other mayor in the history of Norman has been through what she has been through. She said potential mayoral candidates have not had the experiences or built the relationships she has.
“You've seen what I can do (and) you know what I'm capable of and what I care about,” Clark said. “I think democracy is great when more people participate, so I welcome an opponent. But, I plan to work very hard to keep the seat.”
