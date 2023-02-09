 Skip to main content
Norman Fire Department allegedly falsifies records, faces fraud accusations

Norman Fire Department (copy)

A fire truck from the Norman Fire Department on College Avenue near campus Oct. 31, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Norman Fire Department allegedly falsified records, the City of Norman told KOCO 5 Thursday. 

The city confirmed that these allegations were sent to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office. 

The fire department allegedly falsified records in relation to their annual Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating. ISO ratings impact insurance rates given to fire departments in the U.S. 

The attorney general’s office did not confirm if they were investigating the claims and told KOCO 5 the office cannot say if this is the kind of case it would get involved in. 

The City of Norman was made aware of the allegations, and, under the direction of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, it shared the accusations with the attorney general. 

Verisk, a private company that gives out ISO ratings, does audits of fire department data on operations, water supply, communications and community risk reduction and gives a score from one to 10, the lower score being better.

Ward 3 Norman City Councilmember Kelly Lynn wrote in a Facebook post he was involved in “exposing the corruption and fraud in the Norman Fire Department,” which he believes resulted in the city asking him to resign his position.  

The city reportedly asked Lynn to step down because he was found to potentially be holding dual office illegally after he was sworn in as Wewoka Municipal Judge on Jan. 3. 

OU Daily will update this story as more information becomes available. 

This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Jazz Wolfe.

asst. news managing editor

Karoline Leonard is a journalism junior and asst. news managing editor at the OU Daily. She previously served as summer news managing editor and news reporter. She is originally from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

