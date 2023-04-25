 Skip to main content
Norman expands emergency notification system to increase safety during major public events

NPD

A Norman Police Department squad car sits outside the police department, March 31, 2018.

 Claire Bendtschneider/OU Daily

A new feature added to Norman’s citywide alert system, announced on Monday, will provide residents with emergency-related notifications pertaining to major public events. 

Norman added a new feature of the Alert Norman Emergency Notification System allowing residents to text NORMANEVENTS to 226787 and receive emergency alerts by text message, email or voice message. 

The alert system will arrive on April 29, the day of Fill the Stadium’s free concert at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and the last day of Norman Music Festival.

“With this new feature specific to events, we can send alerts in real time pertaining to emergencies, public safety, and other circumstances that may impact events. This is invaluable from a safety standpoint, particularly as we make our way through storm season,” Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster wrote in a press release.

The City of Norman still encourages residents who do not frequent events to create an account through AlertNorman online so that emergency notifications pertaining to their residential area can be sent to them, if needed.

Additionally, users may upload medical or property information for first responders to use during home emergencies.

OU students can opt in to receive OU Alert emergency alerts at ecs.ou.edu. OU Alerts primarily deliver information through text messages.

Questions about AlertNorman can be sent into PDPIO@normanok.gov. FAQs about the program can be viewed here.

This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Jazz Wolfe. Nikkie Aisha and Mary Ann Livingood copy edited this story.

 

Anusha Fathepure is a journalism and English freshman and a senior news reporter at the Daily. She started at the Daily in the fall of 2022 and has previously served as a junior news reporter and news reporter. She is originally from Stillwater, Oklahoma.

