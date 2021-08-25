Norman City Council votes on encouragement of vaccinations, indoor masking, vaccine incentive funding

The Norman City Council cast a 6-2 vote to strongly encourage vaccinations and masking indoors, and voted to table discussions surrounding an allocation of $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funds toward vaccine incentives during its Tuesday meeting.
The strong encouragement sets an expectation that residents follow CDC guidelines by masking indoors and getting vaccinated to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It also affirms the ability of businesses and organizations to require masks upon entrance.
This guidance is in line with OU’s policy, which “strongly recommends” students and faculty to receive vaccinations and wear masks indoors amid a rise in breakthrough infections and hospitalizations related to the delta variant.
OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said, although cases are beginning to plateau, the seven-day case average for Oklahoma is stuck at above 2,000 cases, as of Aug. 24. The daily average of hospitalized patients is at about 1,600 individuals, which Bratzler said is resulting in overflowing capacities.
“When a patient is very sick and ends up in the hospital with COVID-19, they often have fairly prolonged hospital stays, which makes it difficult to open those beds for other patients,” Bratzler said. “I think any of you that are listening to the news knows that many small hospitals around the state are literally having to transfer patients long distances, oftentimes out of state, to find hospital beds … because our major medical hospitals, both in Tulsa and Oklahoma City are very full at this point.”
Norman Regional Health System’s Chief Medical Officer and Intensivist Aaron Boyd said none of the people requiring ICU care or ventilators are fully vaccinated. Following the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, Boyd said unvaccinated individuals can save themselves from relying on high levels of oxygen and care.
“We don't even know what their long term ramifications medically will be from that type of acute illness,” Boyd said. “The message is simply (to) get vaccinated. It's safe. It works. The science is there, and it's now FDA approved, as of yesterday. It makes a significant difference in how sick you get.”
Cody Giles, a Norman Arts Council director, was the only resident who spoke in favor of the resolution. He said he felt the council began the pandemic strong with its mask mandates but, since then, he has seen the state’s pandemic response decline.
He said his biggest fear is that children who are too young to get vaccinated will be exposed to the virus and although he supports the strong encouragement, he wishes the council would vote on a mask mandate.
“It’s so tough to reason with adults because they’ve made up their mind. With kids, it’s completely different,” Giles said. “Some of them don’t have a choice to even get vaccinated, whether it’s available to them by doctors or by their parents, and that’s concerning.”
Four residents spoke against the resolution, including Maggie Lowe, who said she was a registered nurse. Although she has a high risk of contracting the virus following her kidney transplant, she said she’s opposed to the city’s expectation for its residents to wear a mask to “make everybody else feel comfortable.”
“I am not a child. Most people in Norman are not,” Lowe said. “Certainly everybody here is an adult. I think we can make our own healthcare decisions, and we also know what the consequences are of our decisions.”
Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman said, given the guidance the city has received from local professionals, this resolution seems “very reasonable.”
“We're just making clear from an official city standpoint that businesses have that right to require masks, if they want to, and officially encouraging our residents to follow the medical advice that we've received from the local professionals,” Holman said.
Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley noted that, according to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, the U.S., except for Rhode Island, was in the red with high transmission levels.
“We are in a kind of emergency crisis situation,” Studley said. “We are back to the level that we were three months ago when we were going in the wrong direction. My kid is going to continue to be homeschooled, because she is immunocompromised. She has asthma, and I would hate for her to get sick and be in a hospital on a ventilator because other parents choose not to allow their children to wear masks at school, or choose not to wear them outside in public.”
Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn spoke in opposition to the resolution because he said he believes in medical freedom.
“I trust you as the public to make your own health decisions,” Lynn said. “I believe in freedom. I believe in liberty. I think that you're adults enough or smart enough and astute enough to make grown up decisions. I find this as a divisive issue that is if this is even on the council tonight before us. We know the dividing lines on this and if it's not going to be put to a vote that is a mandate, it seemed like a waste of time to me that we have recommendations up here just so we have these arguments.”
Mayor Breea Clark said the council is not trying to infringe on anyone’s freedoms — she just hopes to keep businesses open, kids in school and the city’s hospitals functioning.
“These are real problems that we're trying to address as we continue to navigate our way through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Clark said. “Not to mention, we have 20,000 new residents in our community. So this is the perfect time to remind us all to follow this important guidance, because everyone's health and the welfare of our community is our top priority.”
Lynn and Ward 5 Councilmember Rarchar Tortorello voted against the resolution.
The allocation of American Rescue Plan funds elicited lengthy conversations from council members and residents, as members discussed the possibility of a $500,000 allocation toward vaccine incentives.
According to the city staff’s report, the City of Norman’s proposal is to create a vaccine incentive program that provided gift certificates to local businesses to give gift cards to residents if they get vaccinated. If passed, it would also include a lottery or raffle with a grand prize of $25,000 for fully-vaccinated individuals.
Lynn posed questions about the legality of the resolution, comparing it to state lottery laws.
“I would say that this is not even legal, even in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce, that those funds that come from the Chamber of Commerce must be donated by a merchant. The city is not a merchant, and it not being open to everybody was excluded even further,” Lynn said. “I think that this has not been fully vetted in this $25,000 cash prize. … I don't see how we can move forward with this without some details and without some of these ideas hashed out.”
Ward 6 Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman said the $500,000 allocation “gave her heartburn,” and proposed to lower it to $100,000.
“There's a lot of other people too, and these are very high-ticket items that I think that we need to consider breaking this down a little bit further. ... We did give off half the money. I think we need to be a little more thoughtful and a little smaller in how we kind of divvy this up,” Foreman said.
Holman’s opinion on the matter changed throughout the meeting following further information, as he said he felt uncertain about the legality of the resolution amid questions raised by Lynn.
“I'm a little hesitant to pass this tonight with (the $25,000 prize written in), and then we find out that we maybe can't do it,” Holman said. “I think just having a little more time to flesh out some of those details might be good.”
The council unanimously voted to hold off further discussion until Sept. 14.
Council members also voted to allocate $100,000 of American Rescue Plan funds toward enhancing Norman’s tourism and arts programs by restoring Norman Arts Council room tax funding to pre-COVID levels.
Giles said, as a director of the Norman Arts Council, the allocation means a lot to local arts communities.
“A lot of money does go back into Norman from the arts,” Giles said. “There's a lot of investment stuff and a lot of your kids have been beneficiaries of those arts organizations. … As someone who used to attend every single event, all the time, they are a part of Norman's DNA. … This money is going to be incredibly well spent. And the return on investment is inevitable.”
Ward 8 Councilmember Matthew Peacock said that by supporting small businesses, the City of Norman will also be supporting the arts.
“If you think about the experience of when somebody comes to enjoy the arts, they also come to spend their sales tax dollars at gas stations and restaurants and hotels and all the other great amenities we have in the city,” Peacock said. “It's not just supporting the arts, it's supporting local businesses through the arts.”
Council voted to pass the resolution unanimously.
In other actions, the council voted to proclaim Aug. 26 as Women’s Equality Day in Norman. The celebration follows the 1920 certification of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote.
“The City of Norman celebrates the sacrifices and accomplishments of the suffragettes and civil rights leaders of the past while still recognizing the ongoing challenges and providing women with equal opportunities in education, employment, entertainment, sports and other aspects of society,” Clark said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.