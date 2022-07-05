Norman City Council swears-in Heikkila as mayor, passes resolution honoring former Ward 4 councilmember

Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila and other members of the Norman City Council were sworn-in for their terms Tuesday at the council’s regular meeting, later passing a resolution extending gratitude towards former Ward 4 Councilmember Lee Hall.
Heikkila won the April election against incumbent Breea Clark with around 53 percent of the vote. He will serve for three years, and aims to promote first responders and law enforcement, encourage business and address the impacts of the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike on Norman.
Upon being sworn-in, Heikkila received a standing ovation from the crowd. All of the seats in the council chambers were filled, with several people standing along the walls.
Ward 2 Councilmember Lauren Schueler won the election for her first full term on council, with Ward 6 Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman and Ward 8 Councilmember Matthew Peacock winning their reelection bids.
In the race to replace Hall, Ward 4 Councilmember Helen Grant won their seat with around 54 percent of the vote. This will be their first term on council, wanting to focus on the city’s ongoing projects and improve Norman’s stormwater system.
Foreman was not present at Tuesday’s ceremony, as she was “stranded” in a North Carolina airport, according to Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman, who told the audience about her absence prior to the meeting. Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley was also absent, as was Clark, who is currently teaching in Italy with the OU in Arezzo program.
Grant thanked Hall, who has served as Ward 4 councilmember since 2019, for her help, ensuring a smooth transfer of power and helping them learn about the inner workings of the council.
“I’ve learned some good habits from her,” Grant said. “I’m so grateful she’ll be a resource in our community to reach out to. Thank you so much Lee.”
The resolution to honor and thank Hall for her service to Ward 4 and the City of Norman passed in a unanimous vote. The resolution detailed Hall’s commitment to council, her attention to detail in her work and service to the city, ending with Heikkila wishing her the best in all future endeavors.
“She was always someone who was an opened door, just a phone call away,” Schueler said. “I’m so thankful I got to know (Hall) and get to call you my friend. Thank you for so much for your commitment, your dedication to your community and your dedication to us as people.”
Peacock will serve as mayor pro tem, as approved by a unanimous vote, tasked with filling in for Heikkila in his absences. This position was previously held by Holman under Clark. Holman seconded the motion to appoint Peacock, something Heikkila commended him for.
Other appoints include Heikkila and Schueler to serve as representative and alternate representative, respectively, to the Oklahoma Municipal League board of directors, as well as Heikkila as representative and Holman as alternate representative to the Association of Central Oklahoma Government’s board of directors.
Foreman will serve on the board of trustees for the City of Norman Retirement System.
Heikkila thanked the crowd for attending the council meeting, encouraging future attendance and participation in city matters.
“This is a wonderful turnout. I hope there are many times that you’re coming down here and doing business with the City of Norman and observing what we do,” Heikkila said. “That way we’re doing the things we need to do for you.”
