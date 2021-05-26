Norman City Council postpones American Rescue Plan allocation, holds city budget hearing

The Norman City Council voted Tuesday evening to postpone the allocation of $9.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds and held its second public hearing for the fiscal year-end 2022 budget.
The city of Norman received a $22 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion bill providing additional federal relief to address the continued impacts of COVID-19. The allocation came in two payments — a roughly $11 million allocation sent May 19 with the second coming in 2022.
Originally, council members were to vote on whether $9.5 million of the $11 million would fund the construction of an emergency operations and communications center. Norman Finance Director Anthony Francisco said the center would include all of the city’s dispatch functions, a traffic operation center, an emergency operation center and serve as a hardened facility off-site from the municipal campus.
The center has been a continued topic of conversation for the council, as it was first included in the 2014 public safety sales tax and recently failed as a proposal in August 2020 in the nearly $120 million General Obligation Norman Bond package. Francisco said the project’s design is complete, and council members have been waiting to vote on the full project.
The council ultimately voted to postpone the discussion surrounding the allocation until its second meeting in July after council members shared concerns surrounding immediately spending most of the first payment.
Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley was the first to dissent, as she said she was “really concerned” about spending COVID-19 relief funds on a project that voters didn’t approve last year.
“I believe that money could be used for the people who lost homes or jobs or businesses — things that will actually help the citizens individually in our community,” Studley said. “I just don’t think that this is the appropriate use of those funds.”
Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman expressed concerns with the project's delay, as the city’s current emergency dispatch system runs out of a basement at the Norman Police Department, which is “not ADA compliant and leaves no room for additional dispatchers.” He said if an emergency liquid spill occurred in the basement, the police department and its dispatch system would flood.
Holman said he shares the council’s concerns on spending the American Rescue Plan payment on a single project, as although “it is very important,” the center requires “a lot of money.”
“I think we should all question and be very conscious about decisions we're making when it comes to spending this type of money on one single project,” Holman said. “And I would kind of feel that way towards anything that we'd be looking at, especially in the time of tight budgets and a lot of increasing needs in the community in a variety of different areas. … I do agree with the concerns about the cost of that as well, and I'm concerned that it's not going to get cheaper to build it any time soon, as well.”
Ward 4 Councilmember Lee Hall said although she would like to resolve this issue, she felt there are “equally important things” — like expanded broadband, stormwater infrastructure, mental health crisis intervention and affordable housing — this money could go toward.
“This is actually funds that are available to us that we can take a breath and we can be intentional about,” Hall said. “What I would like to do is, with all of the different projects that we're talking about that I also support … (is to) have dollar amounts attached to those projects (and be) able to look at it in a holistic way. … It seems ridiculous to say we're not going to have enough when somebody is handing over $22 million, but that is going to be the case, and so we're going to have to prioritize how we move forward in the timeline to make sure we've got these programs, and that we can get the funds spent in the time available, because I don't intend to give any of them any dollars back to the federal government, and I'm certain the rest of you don't either.”
Council members cast a unanimous vote to postpone the discussion, transitioning into its second public budget hearing for the 2022 fiscal year-end budget.
The hearing followed an evening rally held by the People’s Budget Coalition — a coalition including the Red Dirt Collective, Social Injustice League of Norman and Norman Collective for Racial Justice — where grassroots organizers gathered to emphasize their desire to participate in city budget discussions.
Unite Norman-endorsed Ward 5 Councilmember-elect Rarchar Tortorello was the first person to come to the public comment podium. He said diverting funds to community programs would “deeply divide Norman again,” in reference to the June 2020 council meeting where council members voted to cut $865,000 from a proposed $969,005 increase to the Norman Police Department budget.
“I think this is the time, as we have this public discussion, that looks at both sides,” Tortorello said. “This does not benefit anyone, but passing the budget as it is would benefit everyone and maybe just heal the political divide that we see in our city and not widen it any further.”
Norman freelance sculptor and OU alumn Nick Lillard said he favors investing in expanded mental health services and said it is “critical” for the city to fund a mobile mental health crisis task force. Lillard said his uncle has schizophrenia, and even with all of the resources his family had, it “almost broke his father to have to work with his brother in a way that he wasn’t necessarily equipped to do.”
“I want to keep my business in Norman, but this is a critical feature that we absolutely need. It's not a question,” Lillard said. “And, you know, maybe it's going to be ‘divide Norman’ on some level, until I believe they actually implement it more and expand more mental health services. I think at that point, we'll say, ‘OK, this is what we've been needing for a really long time.’”
Ward 5 resident Ernest Willis expressed his support for the police and said officers “deserve the council’s help and support.”
“I am against defunding — it’s tragic that this is even considered,” Willis said. “We’ve got some of the finest police officers around here in Norman. They’re a great service, they’re not a pipeline presence. They take care of our students, they’re there when we need. … Please consider taking care of our police officers.”
OU Spanish instructor Sarah Warmker said there has been a lot of discussion over what divides or unites Norman, and she would encourage the council to look at the unarmed mobile crisis response. She said this team is “a service that our community has overwhelmingly been asking for again and again.”
“I think another important question is why is our dispatch underneath the chain of command of the police department,” Warmker said. “If we’re going to move them out of the police basement, maybe if we’re thinking about diversifying our emergency services, we should also be thinking about moving them out of the police chain of command so that we can provide our residents with a variety of services. Some folks may be of the opinion that the services that we have in place now are fine, but as others have pointed out, the way that the city budget is structured has winners and losers.”
The council will consider adopting the fiscal year-end 2022 budget in a June 8 council meeting. Francisco said the meeting will be open to public comment.
