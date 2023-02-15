Norman City Council names February as Black History Month, hears concerns over OU Motel demolition

Norman City Council proclaimed February as Black History Month, approved funding allocations to the Emergency Operations Center and heard concerns from residents regarding the demolition of the OU Motel during its Tuesday meeting.
The council unanimously approved Black History Month’s recognition. Greg Graham, an OU African and African American studies professor, accepted the proclamation, thanking council members and encouraging attendees to engage with Black history throughout February.
“Black history is an important part of not only U.S. history, but also of world history,” Graham said. “The recognition of Black history is the recognition of our common humanity.”
On the consent docket, item 20 on the agenda, which allocated more money to fill a gap in funding to the Emergency Operations Center, was added as an addendum Monday evening. That money was moved from other funding sources, including $187,022 previously dedicated to affordable housing.
Ward 2 Councilmember Lauren Schueler said she supported the measure because the council would have to go back through the bidding process should the item fail, costing the city “a considerable amount of money.”
The Council can later go back and amend the funding source, returning the affordable housing dollars, according to Schueler. She plans to bring that measure at the next council meeting.
This item was approved unanimously.
Paul Wilson, a Ward 1 resident, spoke against the approval of the demolition of the OU Motel to build off-campus student housing during public comment. An Uber driver, Wilson said his riders who lived at the motel had no idea about the situation when he asked the following day.
The Council unanimously approved Subtext Living LLC’s proposal for the Verve, a luxury student living project Jan. 24. The building will be built where the OU Motel currently stands.
Wilson took issue with attorney Sean Reiger’s claim that the development had no protests, saying no one could protest the item if they didn’t know about it.
“If I was told there was no protest or comments from the people around that area and then found out those people didn’t know anything about it, I’d be upset, especially when there’s children involved,” Wilson said.
Crimson King, a resident at the OU Motel, told council members she did not know about the vote or development. Her sister, an employee at the motel, and King expressed concern about where her children will live.
King said she found out about the plan for demolition through the internet and then packed her family's belongings in preparation. King, a mother of nine, said she worries the state will remove her children from her care if she loses her housing.
“Don’t take my home from me. Don’t take my children from me. Don’t take my sister’s job,” King said, fighting tears. “Don’t take that stuff away from us. It’s not fair. We don’t deserve that. I’ve been worried sick. My kids are stressed. We cry every night.”
Francisco Gutierrez and Alexandra Powell-Lorentzatos copy edited this story.
