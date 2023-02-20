Norman City Council looks to fill vacant seat early with winner from election

The vacant Ward 1 Norman City Council seat will likely be filled early by last week’s election winner along with the Ward 3 seat if Councilmember Kelly Lynn is removed, according to Norman’s city manager.
Darrel Pyle, Norman city manager, confirmed Feb. 16 that the city charter’s provision for filling vacant seats requires the council to appoint a replacement within 60 days of the vacancy being created or to call for a special election.
On Feb. 14, the City of Norman moved to unseat Lynn for allegedly holding dual office illegally. According to Pyle, if a vacancy is declared in Ward 3, Bree Montoya will most likely take office early.
Montoya defeated Lynn for the Ward 3 seat on Feb. 14. According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, Montoya received 53.14 percent of votes while Lynn received 46.86 percent.
Former Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley resigned from office in January before her term expires in July. Studley resigned after the Dec. 9 deadline to remove her name for February’s election, so her name remained on the ballot with Ball’s.
According to unofficial results from Oklahoma State Election Board, Ball received 51.9 percent of votes, and Studley received 48.1 percent. Norman will likely not hold a special election now that Ball has been chosen as a representative, according to Pyle.
“The decision is always the Council’s to make, but in years past, a group of Community Members from the Ward have been organized to review possible candidates, and make a recommendation to Council,” Pyle wrote in an email to OU Daily. “In this case, since the voters have already chosen their next representative, Council would likely just seat the winner of the February election early.”
Despite the vacant seats, as long as five council members are present, most aspects of city council business can be conducted without any delay, Pyle wrote.
Norman City Council will review Studley’s seat during its study session Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., according to the meeting’s agenda.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston, Karoline Leonard and Jazz Wolfe. Francisco Gutierrez and Teegan Smith copy edited this story.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.