Norman City Council holds public hearing on reapportionment proposal, votes to adopt the resolution 5-4

The Norman City Council held a public hearing regarding a proposal by the Reapportionment Committee to redraw the city ward lines, ending in a vote of 5-4 to adopt the resolution. Using data from the 2020 Census, the committee aimed to evenly distribute the growth of Norman's population among the wards in this proposal.
Citizens of Ward 5 spoke against this proposal at a previous public hearing, claiming the committee practiced gerrymandering, due to a part of rural Ward 5 being moved into the more urban Ward 6. Ward 5 Councilmember Rarchar Tortorello also voiced his opposition to the proposal in a letter to Mayor Breea Clark where he ask the mayor to disband the committee, following comments made by a committee member referring to him as "dangerous."
This article is written in the form of a live blog.
9:36 PM
The meeting has been adjourned.
9:30 PM
Mayor Clark again opened public comment on the original committee's proposal, where three speakers, Hackelmen, LeBlanc, and Mark Wilbur, stated that they believe the council should send the proposal back to committee.
On the motion to adopt a resolution supporting the original proposal, the council voted to accept this resolution 5-4, with Councilmembers Lynn, Tortorello, Foreman, and Peacock voting against the measure.
This does not finalize the ward boundaries, the council will now vote on an ordinance. Should that fail, the council may consider sending redistricting back to committee.
9:23 PM
Mayor Clark says she cannot support the council's proposal, citing the controversy surrounding redistricting at the state level.
"Yes, we can do it. But should we do it? ... this is something that belongs to the people regardless." said Mayor Clark.
The motion that draw a resolution based on council's map failed in a vote of 4-5, with Councilmembers Studley, Schueler, Hall, Peacock, and Mayor Clark voting against the measure.
8:50 PM
Mayor Clark opened a public hearing on the council's new proposal. Matt Leblanc, of Ward 2, expressed his distain for the new proposal, calling it a "trainwreck" and "messy".
Rich Lubbers, the Ward 7 representative on the reapportionment committee, said it seemed the council members concerns took focus in the council's process, noting that only 3 of the 11 square miles Ward 5 residents were angry about were placed back in Ward 5.
Studley said that she feels Larla Turner's comment, didn't affect the numbers of the proposal in anyway, and believes that the council participated in gerrymandering by messing with the proposal.
"I feel like this had way more to do with just some personal issues rather than what it didn't have to do with ward boundaries and gerrymandering." said Studley.
Schueler also expressed concerns about the way the council handled the proposal, saying that the map they created wasn't much different than the original proposal and is worried about the precedent that the council may have sat.
"I think that it is dangerous for us to sit up here as elected officials and draw boundaries based on the things that we know. We know where we live. We know our districts, we know our voters very well." Schueler said.
Foreman said she did not like the way the council act tonight, saying she "did not feel great" about how the council's presentation "transpired."
Hall said there was a reason that the council turned reapportionment responsibilities to an independent committee, while thanking the present committee members for their work.
Peacock said he was fully willing to pass the original map, even though it moved him out of Ward 8, and took offense to the claims he was participating in gerrymandering.
Stating that the reapportionment process was "mandated by the voters of Norman", Lynn suggested that if people didn't like the way the process was conducted, they could consider a change to the charter.
Studley, being the council member to first say it appeared that the council practiced gerrymandering, said it was nothing personal to Peacock or his morals, but it was "purely on how it looks on this map."
8:35 PM
Ward 8 Councilmember Matthew Peacock asks that the neighborhoods near Robinson Street be placed back in Ward 8, citing their historical presence in Ward 8. Studley asked where Peacock lives, as according to the first proposal from committee he would be moved out of Ward 8.
Peacock responded that he lived in the neighborhood he had requested to remain in Ward 8.
8:25 PM
After several minutes of the council requesting line changes, Holman spoke up in support of looking at the original proposal from the committee.
"Do we really think we're gonna sit up here and change and make a better decision than a committee that met multiple times?" asked Holman. "Are we gonna do this on the fly and make a better decision? I don't."
Councilmember Studley responded that she thinks it is important to show how difficult the redistricting process is, and how hard the committee worked to make a proposal.
8:11 PM
Preceding with the current ward map, Councilmembers Hall and Schueler express concerns that with beginning a new map, the council upsets several wards instead of just one.
Hall and Schueler argue with Foreman and Tortorello, saying that the council was not in agreement to start from the beginning.
8:04 PM
The meeting resumed, with the council debating on whether to start completely over or not.
Schueler asked that if the council should start over, what was the point of having a committee at all. Studley asked if they could vote on starting over.
After Councilmembers Foreman and Lynn agreed with the council restarting with the original map, Mayor Clark said the council should start from the beginning.
"If we thought it was political before, it's certainly going to be political now." said Mayor Clark.
7:53 PM
A five minute break begins.
7:47 PM
Ward 2 Councilmember Lauren Schueler said that the opportunity for council to redistrict the lines worries her, along with the fear that several citizens in Ward 5 feels unheard.
"While I don't think that council should necessarily be the ones that are manipulating the final maps, here we are because of this condensed timeline, because of the pandemic, because of getting the census numbers back so late from the Census Bureau," said Schueler.
Schueler added that council should want to hear out every citizen because "that's what they signed up for."
7:40 PM
Ward 4 Councilmember Lee Hall asked Walker if the main focus was on population, with all other considerations being second to that. Walker agreed with that statement.
"We made the conscious decision according to our charter and state state to turn this over to what I think we all thought we was a impartial neutral commission with the goal of not necessarily putting it back in the hands of the city council." said Hall.
Hall also asked if there was even an option to send this proposal back to committee, saying she didn't see why some members of council were considering it if they thought the committee was biased. Walker responded that it was not an option, and that everything was in council's hands.
7:35 PM
Councilmember Foreman said she was happy that the representative she appointed, Michael Zorba, voted no at the last reapportionment committee and adds she would've voted no as well.
Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley asked if the council could go clockwise across the map, relooking at each boundary as they go.
7:30 PM
Tortorello said that he is unsure if the time spent on this proposal was enough to truly make a decision on redistricting, adding that the previous committee had published their reasoning behind every line movement.
"I think there's a lot more room we can use to maneuver and get these numbers where we need to, to meet the parameters as outlined by the charter and the instructions to make everyone happy." said Tortorello.
Tortorello also said that it is hard to take future growth into account, saying that "things change, thing could be voted out."
7:19 PM
Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman asked Walker if the ward maps anticipate deviation and population that may rise over the next 10 years. Walker says that committee tried to keep this in mind, and refers to the map the committee was given that showed the currently approved land plats.
Holman points out the developing neighborhood of Dustin's Landing that was approved for Ward 5 several years ago. None of the plats have been developed for this area yet.
7:11 PM
Tortorello motions to amend the boundaries, which is seconded by Lynn, and requests the committee review the suggestion made by Ward 6 Committee Member Michael Zorba at the last meeting of the committee. This suggestion would move the 11 square miles taken out of Ward 5 back into the ward, while shifting the lines of Wards 2, 4 and 7 to fit with the deviation 10% deviation standard.
7:09 PM
A motion has been presented to close the public hearing, and passes unanimously.
7:03 PM
Mayor Breea Clark reminded the crowd that comments should be directed to the council as a whole, not a certain council member, following direct mentions of herself, Ward 6 Councilmember Elizabeth Foremen, and Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn.
6:58 PM
Jonathan Campbell, Ward 5 citizen, speaks in support of the agricultural community, saying that he feels the council has ignored Ward 5's concerns long before the reapportionment matter.
6:48 PM
Karen Goodchild, the Ward 5 representative on the Reapportionment Committee, spoke saying she felt that the committee did not listen to Ward 5's concerns regarding the impact on the agricultural community.
"Our AG community has different needs than Norman, they're not better, they're just different...this is a community of interest because we all have similar issues that I would like for the council to take into account because it was not heard in our meeting." said Goodchild.
Tom Hackelmen, who spoke at the first public hearing, also voiced his opposition against the proposal, citing comments made calling Tortorello "dangerous".
"Our (Ward 5 citizens) challenge and our concern is that while our voices continue to be heard," Hackelmen said. "This smacks of gerrymandering. This smacks of abuse of power, for lack of a better word."
6:39 PM
Joyce Green, a GIS specialist for the city of Norman, presents the proposed maps, explaining their deviation and change in population.
Ward 1 started with a population of 15,018, and would end with its population count at 16,083, with a deviation of 0.50.
Ending with a population of 16,757, Ward 2 would end with a deviation of 4.71, having started with a population of 14,845.
With a deviation of 5.87, Ward 3 with end with a population of 16,043 having begun with 14,824.
Ward 4 started with a population of 14,129 would end with a population of 15,897 and a deviation of -0.66.
Ward 5 started with a population of 16,610 and would end with 15,339 and a deviation of -4.15.
Starting with 18,515, Ward 6 would end with 15,344 population and a deviation of -4.12.
Ward 7 would end with a population of 16,067 and a deviation of 0.40, beginning with 18,309.
Ward 8 started with 15,776, but would end with a population 15,596 and a deviation of -2.54.
6:32 PM
Kathryn Walker, City Attorney, presents a presentation on the framework that is outlined in the charter and was given to the reapportionment committee at the start of the redistricting process.
Walker explained that due to the population spread in Norman, it is "impossible" to keep interests in the same ward.
6:31 PM
The meeting is called to order with a motion to begin the public hearing.
