Norman City Council expands church food pantry, clarifies meeting agenda amendment

Norman City Council voted to allow for the expansion of McFarlin United Methodist Church’s food pantry to a community mission center and addressed the removal of an over $1 million public safety purchase during its Tuesday meeting.
The expansion requires the property to be rezoned to a center city planned unit development, which doesn’t require developments to meet as strict of regulations, according to the meeting agenda packet.
Sean Rieger, the attorney representing the church, said the proposed mission center would serve as a robust version of their current pantry services, which exist in a small house on the property.
Ron Foster, the project’s building commander, said the church’s food pantry receives about 250,000 pounds of food a year, and about 150 people work there. Because the proposed space doesn’t meet the form requirements of the urban residential district, this rezoning is required for the church to expand its social support services to the community, according to the agenda packet.
“It is safe to say that McFarlin has done its job for years and years and generations, and they are committed to doing it in the future in a much more robust way,” Rieger said.
Council members thanked the church for its partnership with communities, especially during the pandemic, when it was more difficult to reach people experiencing food insecurity. They said they look forward to supporting the expansion of its services.
“(McFarlin is) one of the most exceptional community partners I've seen here. … You guys practice what you preach in your doors, and I really, really appreciate that, and it's a nice thing to see in our community,” Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley said.
Council members voted unanimously to rezone the property.
Mayor Larry Heikkila also addressed the amendment of the meeting’s agenda, removing agenda item 18, which included a proposal for a $1,139,088 purchase of equipment and training for the Norman Police Department.
Items included the $333,000 BearCat vehicle from armored police vehicle manufacturer Lenco Industries, Inc., $20,000 for operation training of the BearCat, $10,000 for four E-bikes, $20,000 for four tactical bomb tech tool kits and $20,000 for two ballistic shields and two blankets, according to the previous meeting agenda.
Heikkila, Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Councilmember Rarchar Tortorello moved to expedite a vote on this item to this week’s meeting by a rule of three based on recent events where the department relied on the assistance of public safety partners, according to the previous agenda.
Tiffany Vrska, the city’s chief communications officer, wrote in an email to OU Daily that several council members requested the removal of the item from the agenda. Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman said to OU Daily the main reason for the amendment was to promote further discussion on the highly contentious issue.
The purchase of a BearCat faced controversy in 2015 from council members and residents who feared the vehicle would promote distrust and police militarization, according to The Norman Transcript.
Agenda item 18 will be considered during the council’s Nov. 15 study session.
During Tuesday’s miscellaneous comment section, Cynthia Rogers, OU economics professor and Ward 4 resident, thanked the council for removing the proposed $1 million purchase from the meeting agenda, which she said surprised residents.
She said the thought of deploying military-style equipment on residents is alarming.
“There's a segment of our community that doesn't feel safe, the way policing operates in our town,” Rogers said. “We have a history of the sundown town that's not gone, and I hope that we can work very hard to not just pay lip service to that but to truly address those concerns so Norman is safer and better for everybody, police and residents.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.