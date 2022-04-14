Norman City Council discusses annual action plan budget, Mayor Breea Clark announces future plans

The Norman City Council unanimously accepted its 2022-2023 action plan supporting community development and Mayor Breea Clark announced her plans for the future after mayor-elect Larry Heikkila’s win in Norman’s recent election during its Tuesday meeting.
Lisa Krieg, the Community Development Block Grants manager for the city of Norman, delivered a presentation on the budget for an annual action plan that will be sent to Housing and Urban Development.
The plan serves as a framework to identify housing and community development priorities CDBGs could fund. The annual plan is part of a five-year plan approved in July 2020 that aims to provide affordable housing, assist special needs populations with social services and housing needs, reduce homelessness and continue commercial and residential revitalization efforts in low-income neighborhoods.
The budget for this year’s plan consists of an estimated $927,206 worth of CDBGs and $431,097 in HOMES Investment Partnerships, a federal program to create affordable housing for low- and moderate-income households. The official budget will be known once Congress finalizes the amounts.
Funds will go toward public services like direct client case management and housing start-up kits, housing rehabilitation efforts and projects and capital projects, like affordable housing and Habitat for Humanity property acquisitions.
Krieg also said the CDBG team was “blessed” with “unique” allocations of CARES Act funds that funded rent, child care and nutrition assistance programs, and homeless initiatives.
CDBG’s target area is primarily in Ward 4, based on low- to moderate-income households according to census data. Krieg said the CDBG Policy Committee believes the infrastructure needs within this area are greater than anywhere else in Norman.
Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley, Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman and Ward 4 Councilmember Lee Hall praised Krieg for her work with Normanites.
“You are an example of what so many of our city staff do, what I call the quiet work day in and day out of making sure that we’re attending to the needs of the most valuable in our community in such a variety of ways you’ve demonstrated tonight,” Hall said. “I see positive, forward momentum in everything that you’re talking about.”
Clark congratulated Heikkila on his win, saying that the pair had met on Monday where he agreed to make Clark the liaison for international relations once her term is complete. The primary purpose of her new role is to continue working on the Sister Cities program for Norman which includes four international cities — Clermont-Ferrand, France, Colima, Mexico, Seika, Japan and Arezzo, Italy — that work and communicate with Norman.
Clark also announced she will not be present for Heikkila’s swearing-in ceremony, as she will be teaching a study abroad class for the OU in Arezzo program. Clark said she plans to spend more time with her children, adding that by the time her second term ended, her oldest child would have graduated high school. She said she would’ve missed out on so much time with her kids if she was reelected.
“I have had an amazing term. We’ve done a lot of historic things. We’ve taken bold stances, saved lives, picked people over profit time and time again, and I couldn’t be more proud to have led this community during the crazy time that was COVID-19. I was here when they needed me, and now I get to go live the rest of my life,” Clark said.
Clark offered words of encouragement for Norman voters, saying that even though this may not be the outcome some wanted, residents should continue their civic engagement.
“Stay positive, and stay hopeful. I’ve said it so many times and I believe it with all of my heart that despite the challenges that we know about, and the ones that we don't, our best days are ahead,” Clark said. “Thank you for everything Norman, it’s been a blast.”
Ward 2 Councilmember Lauren Schueler announced that the Imhoff Creek Bridge is now open after being closed for over nine months. In July 2021, the bridge was forced to close after developing structural damage following a rainstorm.
“Let’s remember this whenever we talk about bridges and infrastructure in the future because we know that having an important bridge like this down for months has impacted us in our community and moving about through different parts,” Schueler said. “I’ve received so many emails and Facebook notifications about this specific bridge. … Please remember this, and don’t forget how much this has impacted your daily life.”
Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn thanked Clark for her service to Norman and said he appreciates her commitment despite not agreeing on everything. Lynn also thanked Heikkila for his commitment, adding that voters wanted a change. Lynn supported Heikkila in his campaign for mayor.
Lynn said he wasn’t there to “wag his finger” at anyone and discussed some changes he wanted to see from council during Heikkila’s term.
“My hope is that my colleagues take some reflection in the recent elections,” Lynn said. “I feel there’s certain things that need to be said. What this council does from this dais matters. Public safety is a number one issue to the majority of the residents.”
Lynn said that the city’s regular functions had been impacted by “ideological politics,” emphasizing the importance of supporting first responders in funding and recruitment endeavors, as well as the basic functions of city government like public safety, water and sewage services and trash.
“I hope we can step outside our echo chambers and see that the majority of the residents want a big change in the way we’re doing business. There are big challenges to come,” Lynn said.
Hall used some of her reserved announcement time to congratulate her successor Helen Grant and the other candidates for her seat, commending them for running for council and promising a smooth transition.
“Our Ward 4 neighbors are spirited, diverse and engaged. In this election cycle that was reflected in four candidates who had the courage, the commitment and the grit to file for office and invest their time and talents to reach out to Ward 4 voters. … It’s important to me to provide as much support, context and information as possible during this transition time to set up our newly elected council member for success,” Hall said.
Heikkila will be sworn in alongside Schueler, Grant, Ward 6 Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman and Ward 8 Councilmember Matthew Peacock on July 5.
