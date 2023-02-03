Norman City Council debates proper allocation of asset forfeiture funds

Norman City Council discussed the use of asset forfeiture funds toward police equipment Thursday evening.
The meeting was initially scheduled for Tuesday but was canceled due to a technical error, as virtual meetings are no longer permitted under the law after COVID-19.
In an arrangement with the district attorney’s office, the Norman Police Department receives 75 percent of seizure funds while the DA controls the remaining 25 percent.
Seizure funds are taken from property or assets seized by police if it is believed to be connected to a crime, and the city an spend forfeiture funds after properly going through the justice system.
The City of Norman has over $1.5 million in seized funds from both federal and state sources, said Rick Jackson, NPD deputy chief. The purchase and outfit of a new police unit would cost around $75,000, and with the replacement of 14 police vehicles, it would total to over $1 million.
Jackson said staff are proposing these purchases to be included in the 2024 budget.
State law doesn’t limit how municipal police departments spend seized funds, according to Oklahoma State Statute 63-2-506. The city has never used seizure funds for anything other than law enforcement, Jackson said.
Ward 2 Councilmember Lauren Schueler asked if forfeiture funds could be spent on programs like a mobile crisis unit or other community-based policing programs, as it is something the police department is already doing.
Jackson said these funds could be used for a mobile crisis unit if there is a drug abuse prevention or education element involved. All forfeiture funds have been obtained through drug activity, according to Jackson.
Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman took issue with the process of adjudication that forfeiture funds have to go through.
“The effort that a person would have to go through to get their property back just for being suspected of a crime, and in some cases with no charges being filed, no conviction at all,” Holman said. “That's been my biggest concern about these funds: uncertainty about the legitimacy of where these came from.”
Jackson said he would find it helpful to use forfeiture funds to purchase things the department needs to free up space in the budget to support programs that can’t be funded using this source.
Schueler, wanting to further understand the process of where this type of funding is obtained, said the council had a right to question Jackson on behalf of their citizens.
“It’s fair for us to continue to poke at what we can do, how we can use these funds in a manner that would be acceptable to our community but then also serve the purpose they are meant to serve,” Schueler said.
Schueler also said she felt the council hasn’t had a full conversation about seizure funds with NPD but continues to receive requests on how to spend the money.
Jackson responded to Schueler, saying he thought they were having that discussion and that it is his duty is to speak up should he feel that could endanger people in the community. Jackson also asked the council to put their bias aside to enhance the conversation.
Ward 8 Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman said she didn’t see why residents would need to be involved in how council should spend seizure funds, questioning how they should go about funding the police department’s needs while being mindful of the general fund budget.
“I don't see why we would need to consult the public, necessarily, as a legislative body, to decide how to spend (seizure funds),” Foreman said. “We at some point have to say, ‘How do we protect the general fund? … What is the least offensive way we could possibly spend (seizure funds)?’ I don’t see vehicles as this big affront.”
Holman, along with Mayor Larry Heikkila, Schueler and Ward 8 Councilmember Matt Peacock, asked Jackson for an itemized list that shows how every forfeiture fund was retrieved. Jackson said this might be possible with a request through the DA’s office.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston, Jazz Wolfe and Karoline Leonard. Francisco Gutierrez and Teegan Smith copy edited this story.
