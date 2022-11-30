Norman City Council considers updates to public infrastructure design criteria

Norman City Council considered updating design criteria for public infrastructure for the first time in 16 years during a special session Tuesday evening.
The council discussed changing an engineering design criteria document, originally adopted in September 1996, which provides guidance regarding the design of public infrastructure including roadways, storm sewer systems, drainage, erosion control, waterlines and sanitary sewer lines, according to a staff presentation.
The document was last updated was in July 2006, when the council adopted nine amendments, according to the presentation.
The updated document will consolidate previous documents into one “easily-accessible, modern” manual, the presentation said.
A staff advisory committee, consisting of 10 representatives from Norman Parks and Recreation, Planning, Public Works and Utilities, and a stakeholder committee with 25 members representing the community and home builders are considered vital to the success of the project, the presentation said. The stakeholder committee was later expanded to 33 members.
Developers are encouraged to use the updated document but are not mandated because of added costs and insulation fees, said Scott Sturtz, capital projects engineer for Norman. Mandating the document can be considered after the document is completed, he said.
Sturtz said the tentative plan is to annually update the document based on the community’s feedback.
Ward 2 Councilmember Lauren Schueler and Ward 5 Councilmember Rarchar Tortorello said they look forward to this new program, but Schueler said she is concerned about the timeline of the project allowing time for public feedback, final review and council review.
“(The documents) are pretty lengthy and fairly technical,” Schueler said.
The project’s document will be linked to the City of Norman’s website as early as Wednesday, Sturtz said.
The project will be considered for adoption at the Jan. 10 council meeting, but may be pushed to the beginning of February to allow more time for assessment, said Darrel Pyle, Norman city manager.
