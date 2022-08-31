Norman City Council considers 2 new homeless shelter proposals following recent closure of city's warming center

The Norman City Council discussed proposals for a new homeless shelter from two nonprofit organizations after the closing of the city’s warming shelter, during a special session Tuesday evening.
The shelter, formerly located at 325 Comanche St., began operation in the winter 2020 with a 35-bed capacity but closed in June after the property owner informed the city of insurance cancellation.
Anthony Purinton, assistant city attorney, said during a presentation at the meeting that he would not classify any of Norman’s homeless shelters as low-barrier, which are shelters that don't require background checks, credit cards or identification to stay at the shelter.
Following the closure, the city aimed to either build a new property or add services to preexisting ones. Requested elements of the program included an overnight shelter, though all-hour services would be preferred, space for 20-30 men and 15-20 women, and staffing that included 24/7 site supervision.
The city received a proposal from Salvation Army, which totals over $440,000 and would only allow women and children. This proposal includes year-round operation from 4:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. and would provide an evening meal to its residents.
The Salvation Army’s proposal would not increase any bed space in the city of Norman, and it would be required to enhance its security and infrastructure. The organization would, however, add two more case managers to the staff.
The city also received a proposal from Food and Shelter totaling over $650,000, including insurance cost and rent. Food and Shelter originally suggested a former CVS located on Main Street due to the lack of land on its campus, though this property is no longer available. The organization’s shelter would also be year-round, open 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. and would have a capacity of 50 beds.
Food and Shelter committed to providing transportation to its campus and hiring two case managers for further support. While their original proposal only housed men, the organization did tell city staff they would be willing to change the proposal and allow both men and women.
Because the funding for this project would come from the general fund, the city cannot enter a multiyear contract, as general funds must be approved as a yearly appropriation, according to Purinton. The council would also have to approve zoning efforts.
Council members could accept both, one or neither of the proposals and even send the offers back to the organizations for negotiation efforts. Purinton said the city council could save money by placing men and women in one shelter and changing to seasonal operation.
Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley voiced support for a year-round shelter, noting the extremes of Oklahoma’s winters and summers that led to the deaths of several people experiencing homelessness.
Citing the costs of the project, Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn said the city would be spending more on one of these proposals than in the entire existence of the original emergency shelter that closed in June.
Lynn also said the original shelter had an average of 25 full beds per night out of its 35-bed capacity. Based on the City of Norman’s website, the shelter averaged 28 individuals per night in May and 27 in June. During 12 days in May and seven days in June, the shelter saw 30 or more individuals in the shelter per night.
According to Lisa Krieg, community development block grant manager, the Comanche Street shelter was funded by the emergency solutions grant from the Department of Commerce that was classified as CARES Act money. Krieg said the Cleveland County Continuum of Care receives an annual appropriation of these grants that is split between three nonprofit organizations.
The city could have those funds if the Continuum of Care sees fit, Krieg said, but that is not in the city's control. She said she didn’t see any other funding options outside of CARES Act funds.
Ward 2 Councilmember Lauren Schueler reminded the council that housing and shelter for people experiencing homelessness were highlighted in Norman’s gap analysis survey with Continuum of Care. Schueler said while she understands the price tag is high, Normanites continue to ask for council action.
“This is what our community has been asking from us: How do we support nonprofits that are good at the service, that are good at providing the work that they do?” Schueler said.
Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman said the Food and Shelter proposal made the most sense and emphasized the importance of a shelter from the cold. However, Holman added he’d like a better breakdown of exactly how the money will be spent.
Ward 5 Councilmember Rarchar Tortorello said he believes shelters are the responsibility of nonprofits, not the city. He said he supports the Food and Shelter proposal, but has issues with the amount of money being spent on the project. He agreed with Holman’s request for a more detailed list of expenditures.
Ward 6 Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman suggested the city use a building already owned and used for storage by the Parks and Recreation Department as a possible emergency warming shelter should the proposals take longer, as city staff estimates at least 90 days for zoning efforts to appear before the council, placing the timeline in November.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said city staff would begin to look into this option as soon as Wednesday.
The council decided to look further into Food and Shelter’s proposal while exploring the possibility of turning a city building into a warming shelter for early winter.
“I would like to see us continue to negotiate the contract in a way that’s going to be the most beneficial for the city and nonprofit,” Schueler said.
