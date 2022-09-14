Norman City Council approves proposal to revise ward boundaries as population increases

The Norman City Council discussed a proposal to equalize ward populations by revising the ward boundary lines during a Tuesday meeting.
Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman said reapportioning the boundary lines would help to address issues such as housing affordability, homelessness and crime as the city of Norman’s population continues to grow.
Norman’s population grew by nearly double the population of Moore's in the last 10 years, with Norman’s population increasing by almost 19,000 and Moore’s by about 10,000. Holman said since Oklahoma City made up 49 percent of Oklahoma’s total population growth in the last 10 years, the greater metropolitan area’s, including Norman’s, population was bound to continue increasing with it.
“That’s a lot of change and a lot of new people. That impact really does have an effect on the entire metropolitan area … and with that comes bigger city issues,” Holman said.
Each ward would be compact, contiguous and reflective of communities with similar interests, ethnic backgrounds and physical boundaries, according to Joyce Green, the Geographic Information Systems manager. Ward 7 would be the only ward to not gain any population, Green said.
The Safe Harbor rule states that the proposed map can be permitted if the maximum populations of the largest and the smallest ward do not exceed a difference of ten percent.
The Reapportionment Commissioner was not provided with councilmembers’ voting history or where they live to avoid gerrymandering or giving a political group advantageous boundaries.
The council decided to adopt the proposal to redefine the wards’ boundaries. The process of reapportionment is done every 10 years.
The council also discussed the approval of FARO Technologies’ three-dimensional scanner that uses an accurate scan of a crime scene and takes out human error, David Freudiger, a Norman Police Department technician, said.
The scanner is fully paid by a grant and is a one-time purchase with a two-year warranty. The scanner would help with investigations and reduce the amount of crimes, specifically aggravated assaults, according to Norman’s Chief of Police Kevin Foster.
