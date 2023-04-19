Norman City Council reviews general, special revenue funds for 2024 budget

Norman City Council discussed general fund and special revenue fund expenditures and the allocations for the 2024 budget during a study session on Tuesday.
Parks and Recreation, Planning and Development, Police and Emergency Communications and the Public Works departments all fall under the general fund. Public transportation, the public safety sales tax, community development, grants and room tax are classified under special revenues.
According to Finance Director Anthony Francisco, the special revenue funds are classified as separate from the general fund due to specialized legal conditions on how those can be spent and allocated.
Expenditures for the entire city total over $273 million, with public safety accounting for 24 percent of the budget, capital improvements taking up 15.4 percent and water making up 11 percent.
The city is projected to earn over $261 million in 2024, with most of the revenue coming from general sales tax, totaling 35 percent.
Francisco noted the loss of $12 million between estimates of revenue and expenditures for 2024 and explained the city is not deficit spending, calling it a “healthy thing” and citing the surplus fund balances.
The general fund is projected to earn $105 million in revenue, 64 percent of which comes from sales and use tax. Francisco said Norman’s revenue is drastically different from any other place in the country, citing the high sales tax and lack of property tax funds.
In making the budget, upcoming elections regarding room tax and water rate increases were not accounted for. Should the room tax increase pass during the May 9 election, the budget will be amended to provide an additional $975,000 to Visit Norman and $325,000 to the Norman Arts Council.
Expenditures by the general fund are expected to total $106 million, with police, public works and fire taking up the majority of those dollars.
Francisco said the general fund is in a good place since the city’s sales and use tax has only increased since 2017. This revenue grew by just under 13 percent between 2021 and 2022, with a 20 percent total growth in 2022.
The general fund’s balance is estimated to total $17.9 million by the end of 2023.
The 2024 budget will add funding for nine police officers, one animal welfare technician and one victim advocacy position at the Norman Police Department.
The city will eliminate the homeless technician position, outreach case coordinator, outreach housing liaison and homeless coordinator positions. The funding for those positions will be transferred to the housing authority.
New positions can be proposed in the 2024 budget, as 75 new positions had been requested, but only six were rewarded, according to Budget Manager Kim Coffman. Two of these positions are assistant city manager and assistant city attorney.
Francisco said he wants to place some emphasis on fleet replacement, saying the city should be spending around $6 million on fleet, according to an internal fleet replacement study presented by Francisco, but actually spends $2 million. Costs are rising according to Francisco, who recommends a single general fund supplement of $3.2 million in the 2024 budget.
Recommendations for general fund spending include increased staffing in several city departments, including Police Patrol, Animal Welfare, Information Technology, Parks and Recreation and Building Management, along with increases in employee compensation for recruitment and retention purposes.
The city’s budget is presented in three study sessions, Tuesday being the first, according to Francisco. Capital funds and enterprise funds will be discussed next month.
The first public hearing for the 2024 budget will be held on April 25. The budget comes to council for adoption on June 13.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Karoline Leonard. Ansley Chambers and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
